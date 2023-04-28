Storm beats Hawley for the first time

HAWLEY, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team (4-1) continued its torrid start to the season by earning a road split with Hawley on Thursday, April 27, losing the opener, 2-1, and winning the nightcap, 9-4. It was the Storm’s first-ever win over the Heart O’ Lakes Conference juggernaut.
“What we’ve seen from Hawley is that they just reload. They have a younger team this year, but they have such a strong program and the girls just play consistent, tough softball,” Storm head coach Jake Dodge said. “There’s been that little bit holding over our head of ‘Can we actually beat Hawley?’ Now that we’ve broken through and beaten them, I think the girls will look at it a little differently when we go play some of these teams.”
Breckenridge-Wahpeton slashed freely in game two, showing no stage fright by piling up 10 hits.
“In the second game the (Hawley) pitching wasn’t much different, they brought their starter back in and we got three or four runs off of her,” Dodge said.
Irella Bautista (2-1) grabbed the win, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and two walks. The righty struck out six batters across four frames. Mia Dodge closed out the final three innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and no walks. She fanned four hitters.
The split comes just two days after B-W dominated Wheaton on Tuesday, April 25, outscoring the Warriors 24-2 in a home doubleheader. Mia Dodge (2-0) carried a perfect game into the fourth inning of game one, before a triple and a fielder’s choice spoiled the perfect game, the no-hitter and the shutout. Still, the junior allowed just three hits in the win.
“They connected a couple times, but for the most part, she kept them off balance and we had some pretty good defense,” Jake Dodge said.
McKena Koolmo fell a home run shy of the cycle in the opener vs. Wheaton with a 3-for-3 day at the dish. Adi Dodge also collected three hits in as many trips, driving in four runs.
“McKena came off really strong the first two games against Wheaton with quite a few doubles and triples there. She’s been very consistent," Jake Dodge said. “Adi has really heated up over the last three games. She’s been hitting the ball really hard.”
Irella Bautista belted a home run vs. the Warriors on a pitch that entered the zone below her knees, dropping the barrel and driving the ball to deep center field in a hurry. The junior leads her team with a .500 average and 11 RBIs.
Adi Dodge is hitting .471, Koolmo .385, Abby Johnson .333 and Leah DeVries .308 to begin the season for a team reaching base at a .447 clip.
The Storm use that high-contact approach to run wild on the diamond, stealing 23 bases in 24 attempts.
Adi Dodge tops the roster with five steals and Jocelyn Riebe has four steals to compliment her .286 average.
“There’s five or six starters that can steal whenever they want. It’s pretty much a green light for half the team,” Dodge said.
Mia Dodge and Bautista have posted a combined ERA of 0.92 with a .197 batting average against. The sample size is building (30.1 innings) and the numbers are for real.
“Both of them have done a really good job. They’re both throwing strikes,” Jake Dodge said. “As I mentioned earlier this year, they’re very different pitchers. Mia is able to spot her pitches inside and out pretty much at will. Irella has more speed and almost a rise ball type of feel to her ball at times, keeping batters off balance. It’s nice to have that two pitcher option as we start getting into conference play.”
Breckenridge hosts Perham at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in another conference doubleheader.
