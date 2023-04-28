Storm beats Hawley for the first time
Irella Bautista (26) is greeted at home plate after hitting her first career home run as a Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball player, a frozen rope that cleared the fence in center.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

HAWLEY, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team (4-1) continued its torrid start to the season by earning a road split with Hawley on Thursday, April 27, losing the opener, 2-1, and winning the nightcap, 9-4. It was the Storm’s first-ever win over the Heart O’ Lakes Conference juggernaut.

“What we’ve seen from Hawley is that they just reload. They have a younger team this year, but they have such a strong program and the girls just play consistent, tough softball,” Storm head coach Jake Dodge said. “There’s been that little bit holding over our head of ‘Can we actually beat Hawley?’ Now that we’ve broken through and beaten them, I think the girls will look at it a little differently when we go play some of these teams.”

Storm beats Hawley for the first time
McKena Koolmo is congratulated by head coach Jake Dodge after her triple Tuesday.
Storm beats Hawley for the first time
Adi Dodge has eight hits in her last three games. 


