Storm celebrates seniors, and tacos, with sweep of Pelican Rapids

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm hosted Senior Night on Tuesday, May 16, rolling over Pelican Rapids by scores of 20-0 and 9-3. The program celebrated its veteran corps of Abi Bronson, McKena Koolmo, Abby Johnson and Emma Etzler. The senior group supplied seven RBIs and eight runs, with Etzler scoring three times in the opening game.
Sixteen walks, with timely hitting sprinkled in, ensured everybody had a hand in the one-sided shutout.
“The (Pelican Rapids) pitcher didn’t miss by much, our girls just didn’t swing outside the zone. When she did get them in the zone, we hit the ball,” Storm head coach Jake Dodge said.
B-W has built an 11-3 record by jumping on teams from the first pitch and playing with a lead.
“We’ve just been turning it on a little earlier in the first couple innings,” Dodge said. “I keep trying to remind them that we’re playing the team in front of us, but we’re also preparing for playoffs, for the other good schools we’ll see. We’re trying to be ready as soon as the game starts and get those runs across as soon as we can.”
Sydni Roberts walked four times in the leadoff spot, setting the table with a deliberately patient approach.
“It’s okay to be aggressive, but it has to be your pitch. I think Sydni took that to heart,” Dodge said. “We need her on base. With Adi (Dodge) and Irella (Bautista) coming up behind her, we know we’re going to move her around the bases.”
Adi Dodge (2-for-2, four runs, three RBIs) was on-point in game one. In the nightcap, she cleared the bases with a triple.
“We had our four fastest girls on the bases — Adi, Anabel Pausch, Leah DeVries and Roberts,” Jake Dodge said. “It was just fun to watch because they were all flying around the bases. The score went from 3-1 to 6-1 with one swing of the bat.”
Jaelie Ernst cranked her first varsity home run in the nightcap.
“She had a strike or two on her, she got her pitch and she drove one to left center field,” Jake Dodge said. “The cool part was the ball landed about three feet from her dad’s chair, so he just picked the ball up and hung on to it for her.”
Following the sweep, the family of Irella Bautista and Liana Paz, first-year players from Texas, treated the Storm to a complete taco stand at the field.
“They were probably the best tacos I’ve ever had in my life,” Jake Dodge said. “I’ve eaten tacos, ya know, midwest tacos, you’re kinda like, ‘Yeah these are good, da da da,' but these are definitely a whole ‘nother level of tacos. I was full after my first plate and I went back and got seconds. I probably would’ve ate more if they had more.”
Mia Dodge and Bautista earned victories in the circle. Dodge pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits on four strikeouts and no walks. Bautista tossed a seven-inning complete-game, working around six combined hits and walks to hold the Vikings to three runs. Bautista was effective with her fastball, striking out eight batters.
Breckenridge travels to Barnesville on Friday for its final HOL contest, before beginning Section 8AA playoffs Tuesday with seeding to be decided.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.