The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm hosted Senior Night on Tuesday, May 16, rolling over Pelican Rapids by scores of 20-0 and 9-3. The program celebrated its veteran corps of Abi Bronson, McKena Koolmo, Abby Johnson and Emma Etzler. The senior group supplied seven RBIs and eight runs, with Etzler scoring three times in the opening game.

Sixteen walks, with timely hitting sprinkled in, ensured everybody had a hand in the one-sided shutout.

Storm celebrates seniors, and tacos, with sweep of Pelican Rapids
Storm senior Abby Johnson snared a couple line drives at her third base position in Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of Pelican Rapids. She's pictured driving a single to the outfield.
The American flag waves in left field during Tuesday's Heart O' Lakes Conference softball game between Breckenridge-Wahpeton and Pelican Rapids.
Delicious tacos provided by the family of Irella Bautista and Liana Paz following Tuesday's sweep gave the 11-3 Storm yet another reason to celebrate.


