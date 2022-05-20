Breckenridge-Wahpeton (4-8) has welcomed Minnesota’s top competitors this season. Thursday, May 19, was no different, as the Storm battled admirably in a pair of home losses to Hawley (10-4) by scores of 7-1 and 9-2.
The hosts secured several big outs in the final two innings and loaded the bases in the seventh, ending the opener on a high note despite the defeat.
“Overall, I was really proud of the girls’ effort. It didn’t feel like a 7-1 game, it felt like a much closer game and we just had some small breaks not go our way. Losing is not fun, but I wasn’t disappointed at all with how we played,” Storm Head Coach Jacob Dodge said.
It looked like Hawley would blow the game open in the sixth. That’s when Abi Bronson, who made a diving grab earlier in the contest, rushed in from left field to corral a soft single. She fired the ball home to record the second out and Ana Erickson snapped it back to third, catching a greedy baserunner attempting to advance.
The Storm repeated its defensive mastery in the seventh, when Adi Dodge snared a liner at the hot corner and touched third for an unassisted double play. The snag was a carbon copy of a catch she made in the second inning. Dodge also charged a bunt in the late innings, nearly catching it in the air and throwing the runner out.
“That’s why she’s there (at third). I know some people question a middle schooler playing there, but she can make those reaction plays so well. When she’s on, she’s on,” Coach Dodge said. “There were some really difficult balls that she was able to make plays on. That really shuts down a hard-hitting team like Hawley.”
Breckenridge-Wahpeton’s only run of the game came in the first, when McKena Koolmo doubled to right center and scored on a flare to shallow right by Erickson. Koolmo slowed up at third and hit the restart button, forcing her to slide head first across home plate. Erickson added a double in the fourth, driving one just below the yellow tubing on the outfield wall.
Bronson walked and Leah DeVries and Dodge singled with Breckenridge-Wahpeton facing its final three outs. Hawley’s Elle Hastings buckled down and retired the Storm, putting her final line at seven innings pitched, six hits, nine strikeouts and one walk. She was dominant for stretches.
“I gotta give the Hawley girl credit, she had a really good rise ball. You start your swing and you don’t have much time to adjust the bat path, but we were right on her,” Coach Dodge said. “It’s not a physical thing, they all have nice swings. It’s trying to get them to look for their pitch and swing when they’re ahead in the count. Against Frazee, we had 19 hits, most of them coming when we were ahead in the count.”
Abby Johnson stepped into the circle for the Storm. The junior pitched seven frames, striking out four and drawing some weak contact that resulted in seeing-eye singles over the infield. She located her pitches throughout, taking advantage of a generous outside corner.
“These teams that have aggressive batters who are gonna swing when it’s not their pitch, she does really well against them,” Coach Dodge said. “She’s so good at hitting that spot and moving it around. We knew the umpire had a big zone, so we kept pushing it outside until it was a ball. We just kinda lived there.”
Sophomore ace Mia Dodge has received a handful of maintenance days as of late. The team is being cautious with some general soreness creeping up on the pitcher. She looked just fine in Thursday’s nightcap, neutralizing the Nuggets across two and one-third scoreless innings.
“I brought Mia in the second game to face (Elle) Hastings, who hit a homer the first game, and she shut her down two times. The fun part was, you could feel the energy, people knew what was going on and the crowd was into it. It was good to make sure she could keep pitching and her body could handle it,” Coach Dodge said.
Eagan Hastings made quick work of Breckenridge-Wahpeton in the nightcap with seven strikeouts against one walk. Addie Rugland and Johnson were hit hard by the Nuggets, surrendering 14 combined hits.
Caitlyn Pithey led the Storm swingers with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Coach Dodge’s team is positioned as a playoff spoiler, a dark horse with clear potential. The Storm showed great moxy in a 1-0 loss to Upsala-Swanville (14-3) and a 7-6 defeat at the hands of Heart O’ Lakes Conference runner-up Frazee (13-4).
“It’s just a matter of how next week goes. If we put everything together, whether it’s Frazee, DGF or Hawley, they’re gonna be good games to watch,” Coach Dodge said.
The Storm was slated to face Perham on Friday, May 20, weather permitting. Coverage will run Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.