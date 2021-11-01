The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm put a wrap on its season at the Section 6A cross country meet Friday, Oct. 29 at the Minnewaska Golf Course. Sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s created a great day for racing. Both the girls and boys squads made a respectable showing. The girls finished in sixth of 13 scoring teams, which is the best we’ve placed as a team since the B-W co-op began seven years ago. The boys team finished ninth of 17 scoring teams.
Highlighting the day for the girls were Rachel Gowin and Kierra Wiertzema, each placing in the top 25 of the 101-runner field. Gowin placed 21st at 21:32 while Wiertzema finished 24th at 21:44. Both girls ran a great race. They knew to get to state they would need to place near the top 15 and they both went after it. Hats off to Gowin, her race capped off a brilliant six-year varsity career. Gowin has been a team leader and past state qualifier. To have someone of Gowin’s caliber on the team for the past six years has been a treat.
Wiertzema gave Gowin high praise after the race.
“I gave Rachel credit for pushing me to a good season. I would not have run as fast as I did without Rachel as a teammate,” Wiertzema said.
Seventh grader, Aubrey Boesen, remained the solid third runner with a time of 23:05 for 44th place. Right behind her were eighth graders Adi Dodge and Jasymn Benedict, placing 45th and 47th, respectively, with season best times of 23:07 and 23:14. Hailee Bruce finished 70th at 24:47 and gymnast Anika Birkelo, who improved her time every race this season, ran one more personal best of 25:08 to place 75th.
Our top five runners all placed in the top half of the field, which is very good. Looking ahead, we have a big loss in Gowin to graduation, but on the bright side, our next four top runners are in seventh or eighth grade and we have other good upperclassmen in the mix.
The boys were also able to place two runners in the top 25 of 119 racers. Junior Luke Baumgardner had the race of his life to place 18th at 18:08. Aidan Ruddy placed 22nd at 18:15. Ruddy and Baumgardner provided solid one-two punch all season. This was the first time Baumgardner surpassed Ruddy in a race and it wasn’t because Ruddy ran poorly, but Baumgardner ran very well.
It took a 13th place finish to qualify for state. Ruddy was on pace to do that, but he had a hiccup in the second mile and fell off pace. Hats off to Ruddy as the senior wrapped up a tremendous cross country career. He first joined as a sophomore and has been one of our top runners the past three years. Last year he was a state qualifier and has demonstrated the physical and mental toughness demanded by the sport.
Freshman Jaxon Hill completed a great first varsity season as the team’s third runner in 61st place at 19:56. Junior Bryce Awender pulled along seventh grader Troy Berndt to places of 71st and 74th, respectively, at 20:25 and 20:28. Jonathon Hill was the team’s sixth runner in 87th place, 21:22, and Ethan Lauritsen placed 89th at 21:30.
The boys team will lose Ruddy, but all the other competitors in the section race will return next year. Two other senior boys who wrapped up their cross country careers were Devan Diemert and Hayden Erdman. Diemert was just coming around this year until a midseason illness set him back. Erdman was a positive influence on the team with his strong, no excuses work ethic and positive “I can” attitude.
