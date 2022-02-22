Purchase Access

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnastics team achieved its goal of a top-two finish at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships Saturday, Feb. 19 at Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton.

The Storm recorded its best score of the season (135.225), trailing only Valley City (142.300) on the leaderboard. Senior Quinn Bassingthwaite was named to the Eastern Dakota All-Conference Team along with juniors Anika Birkelo and Abbie Skovholt.

Bassingthwaite, a finalist for Daily News Winter Athlete of the Year, placed fourth all-around (34.525) with a dazzling floor score of 9.300, third best in the category.

“Quinn has put a lot of effort into this season. She’s increased her skill level in every event,” Storm Head Coach Patty Moses said. “She’s doing her suk on vault, a bail on bars, and she’s really pushed herself to reach her goals.”

Justice Christian, eighth grade, impressed with an eighth-place finish in all-around (33.225), peaking in fourth place on vault (8.875).

“Justice had an awesome meet,” Moses said.

Hailee Hanson, 10th place, and Anika Birkelo, 12th place, rounded out the Storm’s top all-around placers. Hanson placed third in vault (8.900) and Birkelo grabbed seventh (8.650) in the category.

Rheagan Hutcherson placed 21st in floor (7.950), followed by Kaylie Moses in 25th (7.600). Elise Skovholt finished 15th in bars (7.525) and Abbie Skovholt was great in beam (8.350) in seventh place. Sidney Gilbertson was 30th in vault (7.050).

Grand Forks (134.700), Fargo (125.675) and Fargo Davies (122.150) finished 3-5 in the standings. Following the event, Moses was named EDC Coach of the Year. With the silver showing, B-W qualifies for the state tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 24 in Dickinson, North Dakota.

