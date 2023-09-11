The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm girls cross country team placed second on Saturday, Sept. 9, running in some stormy weather at Milbank, South Dakota. The Storm ladies missed out on the team title by one point.

Storm girls earn runner-up in Milbank, Berge and Berndt lead the boys

Lucie Comstock (left) and Kiera Wiertzema (right).

After a couple lightning delays, the girls took to the course led by Lucie Comstock, Kiera Wiertzema and Gracie Falck, who placed fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively. All three girls once again started out conservatively in the first mile and really poured it on the last two miles by moving up the ranks.

Noah Berge snuck his way into the top 10 once again in Milbank, S.D.
Troy Berndt is rising fast in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country runner, solidifying his spot as the No. 2 runner.


