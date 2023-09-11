Storm girls earn runner-up in Milbank, Berge and Berndt lead the boys

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm girls cross country team placed second on Saturday, Sept. 9, running in some stormy weather at Milbank, South Dakota. The Storm ladies missed out on the team title by one point.
After a couple lightning delays, the girls took to the course led by Lucie Comstock, Kiera Wiertzema and Gracie Falck, who placed fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively. All three girls once again started out conservatively in the first mile and really poured it on the last two miles by moving up the ranks.
Falck felt she left “too much in the tank” at her first two races this year, and ran more aggressively Saturday. Jasmyn Benedict and Addie King provided a much-needed boost for hte team score by finishing 14th and 17th, respectively. Cross country races score the places of a team’s top four or five runners (top four in South Dakota races, top five in Minnesota and North Dakota races). To have Benedict and King place in the top 10% of the field makes our team very strong. Both of them had huge time drops from a week ago and will be stronger and faster in the weeks to come.
The boys team placed sixth. The boys were paced by Noah Berge, who placed ninth, and Troy Berndt, 15th. Berndt ran a very good race, keeping Noah in sight most of the way. Jaxon Hill has been steady this season, improving each race and finishing 36th on Saturday. A flock of freshman boys are competing very well for the remainder of the varsity spots. They include Jack Ekren (39th), Harry Ockhardt(41st), Ethan Shur (52nd) and Charlie Ekren (56th). Sopohomore Wyatt Stav (50th) and senior Ethan Lauritsen (55th) are also in that mix. After Berge and Berndt, the rest of the boys are really pushing each other for a spot on the varsity roster — it makes for great intrasquad competition.