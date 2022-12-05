Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

David Erlandson battled a bloody mouth and several tough opponents to place fourth Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Dan Unruh Memorial Wrestling Invitational at Wahpeton High School.

 Courtesy Christy Haire

BRECK-WAHP RESULTS

DAN UNRUH MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

Colman Barth won his second match of the week vs. Fargo North, vaulting him to fifth place at the Dan Unruh Invite.
Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

Riley Kappes continues to grow in his eighth grade season with the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm. 
Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

Weston Jensen will be counted on to play a prominent role in building the Breckenridge-Wahpeton program as a junior this season. 
Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

David Erlandson contemplates an escape route. 
Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

Myles Hinkley, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, has been quite clutch during pivotal moments early this season. 
Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

Logan Schwartz (right) performed well at 285 pounds for the Storm.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 