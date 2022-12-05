Storm hosts Dan Unruh Invite, Erlandson finishes fourth at 170 pounds

BRECK-WAHP RESULTS
DAN UNRUH MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
106 LBS - Tyler Burchill
Champ. Round 1 - Griffin Magee (WF Sheyenne) over Burchill (Fall 2:34)
Cons. Round 1 - Burchill received BYE
Cons. Round 2 - Drew Sykora (Border West) over Burchill (Fall 0:39)
126 LBS - Colman Barth (5th Place)
Champ. Round 1 - Barth received BYE
Quarters - Myles Thielges (Kindred) over Barth (Dec. 8-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Barth received BYE
Cons. Round 3 - Barth over Zack Nelson (GF Central) - (MD 8-0)
Cons. Semis - Noah Anderson (Lisbon) over Barth (Fall 2:49)
5th Place - Barth over Jace Varriano (Fargo North) (Fall 2:25)
132 LBS - Riley Kappes (5th Place)
Champ. Round 1 - Kappes received BYE
Quarters - Kappes over Sawyer Johnson (Brookings) (Fall 0:43)
Semis - Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) over Kappes (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Semis - Luke DeRynck (Brookings) over Kappes (Dec. 4-1)
5th Place - Kappes over Nathan Morken (Fargo North) (Fall 0:39)
145 LBS - Weston Jensen (5th Place)
Champ. Round 1 - Jensen over Spencer Christie (Brookings) (Dec. 8-7)
Quarters - Augustus Maughan (Fargo North) over Jensen (MD 16-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Jensen over over Christian Kast (B-W) (TF 15-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Jensen over MIchael Norman (GF Central) (Fall 4:46)
Cons. Semis - Jude Olson (Border West) over Jensen (Fall 0:44)
5th Place - Jensen over Eli Lyons (Lisbon) (MD 14-6)
145 - Christian Kast
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Medders (Fargo North) over Kast (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Round 1 - Kast received BYE
Cons. Round 2 - Jensen (B-W) over Kast (TF 15-0)
170 LBS - David Erlandson - 4th Place
Champ. Round 1 - Erlandson received BYE
Quarters - Erlandson over William Schwartz (OTC) (Fall 1:14)
Semis - Boeden Greenley (Lisbon) over Erlandson (Fall 1:56)
Cons. Semis - Erlandson over Colton Tapson (Lisbon) (Dec. 7-5)
3rd Place - Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) over Erlandson (Dec. 4-0)
182 LBS - Myles Hinkley - 5th Place
Champ. Round 1 - Hinkley over Harper Schultz (Fargo North) (Fall 4:23)
Quarters - Mason Schultz (Sisseton) over Hinkley (Fall 3:57)
Cons. Round 2 - Hinkley received BYE
Cons. Round 3 - Hinkley over Ashton Mikkelson (B-W) (Fall 4:07)
Cons. Semis - Israel Caldron (Brookings) over Hinkley (Dec. 9-4)
5th Place - Hinkley over Maddox Weidgel (MD 8-0)
182 LBS - Ashton Mikkelson
Champ. Round 1 - William Ward (Fargo North) over Mikkelson (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Round 1 - Mikkelson received BYE
Cons. Round 2 - Mikkelson over Chase Marsh (B-W) (Dec. 5-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Hinkley (B-W) over Mikkelson (Fall 4:07)
285 LBS - Logan Schwartz - 5th Place
Champ. Round 1 - Schwartz received BYE
Quarters - Kale Rich (OTC) over Schwartz (Fall 3:15)
Cons. Round 2 - Schwartz received BYE
Cons. Round 3 - Schwartz over Dylan Reynolds (Brookings) (Dec. 7-3)
Cons. Semis - Daniel Suda (GF Central) over Schwartz (Fall 2:00)
5th Place - Schwartz over Noah Adelman (Border West) (MD 16-4)