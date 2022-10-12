Storm impresses at Sheyenne Pentathlon

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swim team traveled to West Fargo to compete in the West Fargo Sheyenne Pentathlon. The Pentathlon is a different meet where only six swimmers can score points and the athletes swim a 100-meter of each stroke and a 100-meter individual medley.
Sydni Roberts qualified for state and the Eastern Dakota Conference meet in all four events. She had a fantastic night. Kenna Remily qualified for the EDC in the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle for the first time this year. Remily swam two strong, steady races and pulled out great times.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, we traveled to Fargo Davies High School to compete at their invite. Sheyenne and Davies were also in attendance. Peyton Bertelson swam career-best times in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She dropped a bunch of time and is making great progress this season. Alaina LaJesse swam a season-best 100 freestyle. Maddy Beyer also swam a season-best in the 200 individual medley.
Our next meet is Thursday, Oct. 13, versus Sheyenne and Fargo Shanley. It will be held at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo.
The EDC Championships will take place Nov. 5 in West Fargo. State swimming will take place Nov. 11-12, also in West Fargo.
Team captains for the Storm in 2022 are Popi Miranowski and Alaina LaJesse.
