Storm impresses at Sheyenne Pentathlon

Members of the B-W Storm swim team pictured together in West Fargo.

 Submitted

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swim team traveled to West Fargo to compete in the West Fargo Sheyenne Pentathlon. The Pentathlon is a different meet where only six swimmers can score points and the athletes swim a 100-meter of each stroke and a 100-meter individual medley.

Sydni Roberts qualified for state and the Eastern Dakota Conference meet in all four events. She had a fantastic night. Kenna Remily qualified for the EDC in the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle for the first time this year. Remily swam two strong, steady races and pulled out great times.



