Storm pins South on Parents Night

Breckenridge-Wahpeton hosted Grand Forks Red River and Fargo South on Monday, Jan. 30, under the spotlight at Wahpeton High School. The Eastern Dakota Conference triangular was also Parents Night for a young Storm team that features zero seniors. The Storm fell by four points to Red River, before completing a season sweep of South by a 46-24 margin.
“Our first dual didn’t go how we initially planned it, but we really responded well during the second dual,” Storm Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. “Our upper guys and our middle guys really stepped up to try and close that gap in the first dual. It just came down to the fact that they had one more kid than we did.”
Each program had several open weight classes, which meant David Erlandson only wrestled once. The Storm freshman needed three minutes to pin Red River’s Aiden Pelayo at 170 pounds. Erlandson donned a white wrap just above his black eye, smiling throughout the evening despite his battered and bruised appearance.
“He had a big scratch on his head. We got that all healed up, but he actually busted open his eye in the first match,” Brandt said. “We Steri-Stripped it, so hopefully we can avoid stitches.”
Henry Slettedahl was the grappler who set the stage for Erlandson, putting Breckenridge-Wahpeton on the board with a pin vs. Noah Brandvold. Slettedahl’s grip remained strong, even with his fingers taped together, easily fighting free to seize top control and wear down his opponents. Slettedahl rolled South’s Lukas Robinson in under 90 seconds.
“Henry came out and wrestled up. He’s cutting down to 138 (pounds) right now, so he’s only weighing about 141 and had to wrestle at 152 tonight,” Brandt said. “He’s giving up 10 pounds of weight and still went out and got two pins for us.”
Ashton Mikkelson went 2-for-2 by way of fall, fighting from his back against Bruins matman Xander Moody. Mikkelson bucked Moody loose and took his back, earning a loud applause from the bleachers. The sophomore attributed the turn of events to “Just wanting it more.”
“I’m getting more offensive and taking more shots. It came down to having a stronger neck and bridging as hard as I could,” Mikkelson said.
Ashton Mikkelson went 2-for-2 with pins over Grand Forks Red River and Fargo South, as Breckenridge-Wahpeton split the EDC duals Monday. pic.twitter.com/NNHefpGpYW
Sophomore Chase Marsh tossed his opponent around the mat, twice throwing Jamari Humphrey to the canvas with an audible “Thud!” To Humphrey’s credit, he kept his shoulders off the mat and made Marsh earn a 9-1 major decision. Marsh wrestled for nearly a full minute with his headgear slipped over his eyes.
“It gets difficult, but at the same time you gotta work through it,” Marsh said. “We work on key moments like this in practice, we push each other hard every day. If stuff like that happens we just deal with it.”
Marsh looked stronger than his 195-pound opponent, but his tactical work is what made the performance a dominant one.
“I suppose I probably had a little bit of strength on him, but it was about moving him around — knowing how and when to move him,” Marsh said. “I put a lot of pressure on his chest, because he wasn’t really using his hips. He put a lot of that pressure down on his head, trying to use his arms. I started to put all my pressure forward and he just dropped down and I tired him out.”
The Storm improved to 4-12 with the win over South.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.