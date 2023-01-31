Wrestler introductions on Parents Night for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm, held Monday, Jan. 30, at Wahpeton High School.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton hosted Grand Forks Red River and Fargo South on Monday, Jan. 30, under the spotlight at Wahpeton High School. The Eastern Dakota Conference triangular was also Parents Night for a young Storm team that features zero seniors. The Storm fell by four points to Red River, before completing a season sweep of South by a 46-24 margin.

“Our first dual didn’t go how we initially planned it, but we really responded well during the second dual,” Storm Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. “Our upper guys and our middle guys really stepped up to try and close that gap in the first dual. It just came down to the fact that they had one more kid than we did.”

Storm pins South on Parents Night
Henry Slettedahl weighs on his Fargo South foe to secure his second pin of the evening.
Storm pins South on Parents Night
Ashton Mikkelson shoots for a takedown vs. the Bruins, showing increased aggression on the mat as a rising sophomore in the Storm ranks.


