Storm pitches combined 1-hitter in dominant win vs. Ortonville

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm got off to a hot start on a cold afternoon Tuesday, April 18, at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex in Wahpeton. Irella Bautista and Abi Bronson combined to hit four doubles, while Mia Dodge and Bautista held Ortonville, Minnesota, to one hit in an 11-1 victory to begin the 2023 high school softball season.
"It took us an inning or two just to get the jitters out, but once they saw a couple pitches they started hitting the ball really well," B-W head coach Jake Dodge said. "One thing we improved on this year is two-strike hitting. Last year, we watched a lot of balls go by with two strikes. Today, we were able to put the ball in play and move people around."
Junior ace Mia Dodge went four innings, allowing one hit and striking out six batters to zero walks. Bautista pitched a perfect fifth with two strikeouts.
"I kind of joke about my pitching staff that I've got Greg Maddux, because Mia's ball moves a lot, and then we've got Irella who has a really good fastball with a lot of pop. It will be a good one-two punch when we get into conference play," Jake Dodge said.
The ball jumped off Bautista's bat when she hit a pair of screamers down the third base line. The newcomer from Texas lined out in her final at bat, showing her strength at the plate by getting extended on an inside fastball and driving it at the first baseman.
Bautista is joined on the roster by her sister Liana Paz, who singled in her only at bat.
"Irella is an all-around, really good softball player. Both of them are really good ballplayers and we're excited to have them," Jake Dodge said.
Abby Johnson and Sydni Roberts each posted two hits and three RBIs. McKena Koolmo drew three walks, as the Storm showed great vision at the plate by striking out just once on the afternoon. Leah DeVries and Jocelyn Riebe both singled in the contest and combined to steal five bases. Emma Etzler recorded a walk and a run.
