The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm got off to a hot start on a cold afternoon Tuesday, April 18, at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex in Wahpeton. Irella Bautista and Abi Bronson combined to hit four doubles, while Mia Dodge and Bautista held Ortonville, Minnesota, to one hit in an 11-1 victory to begin the 2023 high school softball season.

"It took us an inning or two just to get the jitters out, but once they saw a couple pitches they started hitting the ball really well," B-W head coach Jake Dodge said. "One thing we improved on this year is two-strike hitting. Last year, we watched a lot of balls go by with two strikes. Today, we were able to put the ball in play and move people around."

Storm pitches combined 1-hitter in dominant win vs. Ortonville
Mia Dodge allowed soft contact, when she allowed any contact, in Tuesday's season opener vs. Ortonville, Minn. 
Irella Bautista belts a double into left field Tuesday during the Storm’s season opener at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. 


