Storm puts an end to Upsala’s undefeated season, 9-4

UPSALA, Minn. — Breckenridge-Wahpeton stopped a two-game losing streak in its tracks by handing previously undefeated Upsala a 9-4 loss on Monday, May 8. Mia Dodge pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits, one walk and five strikeouts. The Storm stacked up nine hits to grab a 9-0 lead before the Cardinals pushed across some late runs.

Adi Dodge, Anabel Pausch and Irella Bautista posted multi-hit performances. Bautista drilled her eighth and ninth doubles of the season, lifting her batting average to an even .600 and bringing her slugging percentage to an eye-popping .970.

Irella Bautista is having the best hitting season in Storm softball history as Breckenridge-Wahpeton moves closer to the postseason. 
Adi Dodge (17) is only a freshman, but she's taking charge of the infield and the run production for a dangerous Storm softball team.
Wahpeton High School senior McKena Koolmo has been solid as the starting shortstop for Breckenridge-Wahpeton.


