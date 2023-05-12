Storm puts an end to Upsala’s undefeated season, 9-4

UPSALA, Minn. — Breckenridge-Wahpeton stopped a two-game losing streak in its tracks by handing previously undefeated Upsala a 9-4 loss on Monday, May 8. Mia Dodge pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits, one walk and five strikeouts. The Storm stacked up nine hits to grab a 9-0 lead before the Cardinals pushed across some late runs.
Adi Dodge, Anabel Pausch and Irella Bautista posted multi-hit performances. Bautista drilled her eighth and ninth doubles of the season, lifting her batting average to an even .600 and bringing her slugging percentage to an eye-popping .970.
“The girls hit really well. Adi and Irella continued hitting, Sydni Roberts hit the ball hard and Anabel hit one to the fence over the center fielder’s head,” Storm head coach Jake Dodge said. “We had the whole lineup making solid contact. That was the difference, flipping the switch before the game starts instead of starting a few innings in.”
Pausch has filled whatever role is needed during her junior season, starting or coming off the bench, playing infield or outfield.
“She hits really well. I’ve had her play second base and today she was in the outfield,” Jake Dodge said. “It just depends on the lineup, but I’m trying to work her in more. She runs the bases well, it’s just about consistency and getting on (base).”
The Storm puzzled Upsala’s pitcher with patience in the early innings, working deep into the count and forcing their way on base via free passes. Breckenridge-Wahpeton tallied eight walks while striking out just twice in the game.
“We held off on some of those borderline pitches and the pitcher fell apart,” Jake Dodge said. “We weren’t swinging at bad pitches and we were hitting her good ones. The girls did a nice job of being patient. Later in the game when Upsala scored a couple runs, you kinda felt the anxiety creep up a little bit and we weren’t quite as disciplined at the plate, but it was sort of game over by the fourth with how we started.”
5/4 - Storm put up a fight against rock-solid Rebels
The win over Upsala came after a sweep at the hands of Heart O’ Lakes Conference favorite Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton four days prior. Bautista did what she could to keep the Storm in it against the Rebels, going 5-for-6 in the doubleheader. Jaelie Ernst had a breakout 2-for-4 performance.
The first game in Glyndon was forgettable, as four Storm errors decided the outcome. Mia Dodge induced plenty of weak contact, but the outfield was a step behind on several soft flares that resulted in little league singles. Her final line was also dinged by 15 hits and three walks, resulting in a season-worst eight earned runs.
“The stat we had, nine runs came as a result of errors. All of those runs came after there should’ve been three outs,” Jake Dodge said. “We just didn’t wake up and come to play.”
Offensively in the opener, the Storm received two doubles by Bautista, a triple by Abby Johnson and a single from Jocelyn Riebe.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton fell behind again in the nightcap, spotting DGF a 6-0 lead in the first inning. The Storm cut the lead in half to make it 6-3 and began to loosen up at the plate.
Adi Dodge sent the contest into extras with a two-run homer in the sixth inning that tied the score at 6-6.
“We kind of got into a rhythm there when we got a couple runs,” Jake Dodge said. “Adi came up and hit an 0-2 fastball over the fence in left center to tie it. She’s really aggressive and she’s had some good at bats. She was down 0-2 a couple times because of that aggressiveness, but she’s not striking out. She was able to battle back, put the ball in play and get a hit or move runners over.”
The Rebels rained on the comeback parade by scoring three runs in the ninth to secure a 9-6 win. Coach Dodge and his team have a 7-3 record and remain one of the top dogs in the HOL. The late-inning rally gave the Storm a jolt of confidence against a fundamental Rebels team that has their respect.
“They are the most complete team that we’ve faced in my two years,” Jake Dodge said. “It’s just consistency and players knowing what to do, how to foul off pitches, when to put the ball in play — they didn’t really have any holes — we had to earn everything whether it be pitching, fielding or hitting. They put us in every situation you could possibly imagine.”
What the Storm outfield has lacked at times, the infield has made up for. Koolmo has cooled off a bit at the plate, seeing her average drop to .286, but the senior shortstop continues to provide premium defense up the middle.
“I would call her our best infielder right now. She fields everything,” Jake Dodge said. “She fielded a ground ball, touched second and threw to first for a double play. It was a judgment call and the umpire called the runner safe at first, but she made a really nice play there.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.