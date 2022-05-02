Storm puts up 19 runs in competitive opener

Abby Johnson (pictured) did it all in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm season opener, playing shortstop, producing runs and starring in the circle. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team earned a home split with Heart O’ Lakes Conference rival Barnesville, Minnesota, on Thursday, April 28. Senior catcher Ana Erickson hit the Storm’s first home run of the season and Abby Johnson added another blast in game two. B-W was defeated 11-5 in game one, before bouncing back for a 14-11 win.

Sydni Roberts is expected to provide sparks in the leadoff spot. She gave B-W fans a preview of her aggressive baserunning in the first inning, tagging from third on a short pop to right field and scoring with a head first slide. Roberts was patient at the plate, going 3-for-6 with a pair of walks in the doubleheader.

Johnson struck out in each of her first two at bats in the win. She figured things out in the fifth, however, doubling in a pair of runs and coming around to score. She came up again in the sixth and hammered a three-run homer to secure the 14-11 victory. The junior shortstop batted 4-for-6 overall, scoring three runs and driving in six.

Leah DeVries was instrumental in the Storm’s late-inning surge. She went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs from the bottom of the order. Morgan Bruns played a part in the comeback as well, slapping an RBI single in the fifth as a pinch hitter.

Anaka Lysne shook the rust off her swing in the nightcap, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. McKena Koolmo was also quieted early on, but managed to cross the plate four times and hit a double in a 2-for-7 performance.

Johnson fanned two Trojans in the seventh inning to earn the Storm’s first win in the circle.



