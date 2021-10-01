Storm races in rocky weather

On a stormy afternoon in Fergus Falls, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country teams participated in the John Hermes Invitational Meet. After two lightning delays and running in rain, the boys placed sixth out of eight scoring teams while the girls finished sixth of seven teams. Today our runners had to deal with some weather adversity and minimal warmup time as the lightning threat kept us on the bus. We still came out to run well against a field of good teams Friday, Oct. 1.
Aidan Ruddy broke into the top 20 at 18th place and Luke Baumgardner ran his best race of the season with a 29th place finish. Freshman Jaxon Hill continues to be the Storm’s third runner, finishing in 46th place. The boys did shake up the fourth and fifth spot as Devan Diemert placed 49th and Bryce Awender finished 50th. This was Diemert’s best performance this season and the second good race in a row for Awender. As they are getting in better shape, their confidence is improving.
Aubrey Boesen, 36th place, made a push closer to the Storm’s top runners of Kierra Wietzema, 30th place, and Rachel Gowin, 33rd place. Our top three girls are running well. I’m seeing them push each other in practice and they pull and push each other along in the races. Jasmyn Benedict ran a solid race to place 42nd and Adi Dodge rounded out the Storm’s fifth spot in 49th place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.