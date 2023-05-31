Storm reaches Section 8AA semis with hard-fought wins

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team set a new program record this season with 17 wins and a chance to add more Thursday. Back from left: Head Coach Jake Dodge, Skylie Pulskamp, Abby Johnson, Jaelie Ernst, Irella Bautista, Mia Dodge, McKena Koolmo, Emma Etzler, Abi Bronson, Assistant Coach Mark Loll and Assistant Coach Margaret Wilson. Front from left: Holly Ovsak, Britta Pausch, Adi Dodge, Jocelyn Riebe, Leah DeVries, Anabel Pausch and Sydni Roberts.
The Section 8AA tournament has been marked by close outcomes for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team. After a dominant 14-0 victory to begin the postseason, the next four games were decided by two runs or less. Wins over Wadena-Deer Creek, Thief River Falls and Park Rapids have kept the season alive.
The Storm’s 17-4 record shows how well they’re playing as the calendar flips to June. Coach Dodge and company have won 12 of 13, putting them among the final three teams in the section alongside Hawley and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
“It’s pretty good softball being played by all the teams that are left in the section,” Storm head coach Jake Dodge said.
Facing elimination Tuesday, May 30, the Storm edged Thief River Falls, 4-2, in a pitching battle between No. 1 seeds from the north and south brackets.
Thief River Falls had three players nominated for all-state. One of those players, Natalie Novak, entered the postseason batting .508 with nine home runs. Novak’s first two plate appearances resulted in Mia Dodge strikeouts, while her third at-bat ended on a soft flyout.
The Storm ace pitched a complete-game, scattering eight hits and two walks. The junior Dodge combined weak contact with three strikeouts and didn’t allow any earned runs. She now owns a 0.88 ERA across 23.2 innings in the tournament, stranding 34 runners on base.
“Mia pitched great. I would say that’s right up there with one of her best outings of the year as far as hitting her spots and keeping them off balance,” Jake Dodge said.
Abi Bronson and McKena Koolmo went 2-for-4, while Adi Dodge recorded three hits. Sydni Roberts, Irella Bautista, Abby Johnson and Leah DeVries each had one hit. Bautista also drove in a run.
“We had some timely hits against Thief River Falls. We just put it in play and moved people around, that was pretty much the outcome of that game. Great pitching and timely hits was just enough to get us through,” Jake Dodge said.
B-W had a quick turnaround, beating Park Rapids in the second game of the day by a score of 8-6.
Adi Dodge delivered a double and three RBIs in the win. The freshman tattooed the softball in Tuesday’s elimination games, slashing 4-for-7 with four total RBIs and four runs scored. Dodge caught the Park Rapids game, popping up from behind the plate to grab two of the final three outs in foul territory. She has become one of the most reliable two-way contributors in the conference and section.
“I don’t think (pressure) bothers her. It’s just one of those things where she’s always in the moment,” Jake Dodge said. “Adi’s hitting around .480 in section play and she continues to hit the ball hard. Just watching her consistency improve at both the plate and in the field has been very impactful as we get into these close games.”
Roberts made a game-saving grab with one hand against the right field fence earlier in the tournament. The sophomore continues to split time with Adi Dodge behind the plate while patrolling the outfield with blazing speed. That defensive versatility has been a game-changer for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, as Roberts made yet another critical play vs. Park Rapids on a throw to the plate with the Storm leading 6-5.
“Sometimes people look at playing right field as kind of a negative, but in fastpitch softball, especially with how Mia pitches on the outside of the plate, Syd has made a big impact,” Jake Dodge said. “Syd had a play in right field where she threw a bullet all the way home — in the air — and we got the tag to get the girl out. That would’ve been the tying run.”
Bronson hit a double in both games Tuesday. The senior, who made waves with a grand slam in 2022, is putting a charge into the ball once again when the Storm need it most.
“Abi is probably having her best at-bats here in the last five games of sections with how she approaches pitches and decides what she’s going to swing at,” Jake Dodge said. “Once she decides to swing, she’s driving the ball again. She just missed a home run against Thief River Falls that bounced off the top of the fence. She ripped one down the line vs. Park Rapids. The balls she’s putting in play are hard hits.”
Bautista has been the Storm’s top slugger all season. The sophomore first baseman batted 4-for-7 in the pair of wins, adding two more RBIs to her team-leading total of 32. Bautista has an absurd slash line of .577/.639/1.596 with four homers and 15 doubles.
“She’s just phenomenal. She’s a different animal at the plate,” Jake Dodge said.
B-W has a chance to avenge its only loss of the tournament, a 4-2 setback to Heart O’ Lakes Conference rival Hawley. The Storm and Nuggets will play at noon Thursday with a championship berth at stake. The winner will face the task of beating DGF twice later in the day, as the Rebels remain unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament.
“It’s definitely a pitch-by-pitch game now. It’s good to be in the finals,” Jake Dodge said.
