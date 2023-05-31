Storm reaches Section 8AA semis with hard-fought wins

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team set a new program record this season with 17 wins and a chance to add more Thursday. Back from left: Head Coach Jake Dodge, Skylie Pulskamp, Abby Johnson, Jaelie Ernst, Irella Bautista, Mia Dodge, McKena Koolmo, Emma Etzler, Abi Bronson, Assistant Coach Mark Loll and Assistant Coach Margaret Wilson. Front from left: Holly Ovsak, Britta Pausch, Adi Dodge, Jocelyn Riebe, Leah DeVries, Anabel Pausch and Sydni Roberts.

 Submitted

The Section 8AA tournament has been marked by close outcomes for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team. After a dominant 14-0 victory to begin the postseason, the next four games were decided by two runs or less. Wins over Wadena-Deer Creek, Thief River Falls and Park Rapids have kept the season alive.

The Storm’s 17-4 record shows how well they’re playing as the calendar flips to June. Coach Dodge and company have won 12 of 13, putting them among the final three teams in the section alongside Hawley and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 