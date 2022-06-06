In the nine years since becoming a cooperative in 2013, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team had never advanced to section playoffs.
That all changed this season when they upset No. 1-seeded Frazee on the Hornets’ home field. The subsection win sent the Storm to Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where they defeated Roseau 11-3 in their first-ever Section 8AA victory. The Storm was eliminated in the semifinal round Wednesday, June 1, by the eventual champion, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
The Storm lost 14-1 to the Rebels after dropping two close decisions to them during the regular season by scores of 6-3 and 5-3.
“Part of me, just being the coach, is feeling that if we stuck with them before we could have stuck with them again,” Storm Head Coach Jacob Dodge said. “There is a little solace there in knowing that you lost to the team that ended up going to state. It definitely showed people that we’re capable of hanging with the teams in our section and having a shot to move further.”
The Storm finished 2022 with a 9-10 record. Sophomore pitcher Mia Dodge and senior catcher Ana Erickson were named to the all-section team. Erickson tallied five hits in the sectional rounds, including a home run and two doubles. Coach Dodge nominated her for all-state. While she was not selected amongst the 14 eligible catchers, her numbers tell a tale of an elite talent and her impact on the program stretched beyond the scorebook.
“Ana rises to the level that we’re playing at. I’ve yet to see her not come through in a big moment,” Coach Dodge said. “It seems like nobody can hit a pitcher and she comes up and hits a homer. Like vs. DGF, she just went yard off that girl when everyone else was struggling. Her athleticism and ability to come through is just at a different level.”
Dodge was light years ahead of most sophomores in the state, logging 84-plus innings with 104 strikeouts and 29 walks. Her 3.19 earned run average kept the Storm competitive against some of the foremost contenders in the region.
“Without someone like Mia on the mound, we are not in those games,” Coach Dodge said. “Kindred is state runner-up and Mia had a no-hitter going in the third vs. them before we had to pull her because her knee hurt. She also held DGF and Hawley to limited runs. She pitched very well in the section tournament, throwing all 14 innings.”
Center fielder Leah DeVries was down on herself after a three-run home run bounced off her mitt and cleared the fence in the semifinal loss. The fact is, most outfielders would’ve never had a chance to track that softball down, which makes her an invaluable asset to the Storm.
“Leah was very busy in center field. She made some amazing catches,” Coach Dodge said. “She’s getting the balls that nobody else would get to. She just misses it, when anyone else would be 10 feet away and we’d just assume it was a hit. She was probably the best defensive player I saw at sections.”
Coach Dodge hopes this season will serve as a springboard for a Storm program that returns countless underclassmen for the 2023 season.
“We’re focused on getting that group of girls that are really gonna go after it and play at that next level, instead of just going out there and if they don’t make a play, thinking it’s not a big deal. It’s just that mindset you’re trying to change when you take over a program,” he said.
Anaka Lysne (2 for 4, 2B, R, 3 RBIs) and Abby Johnson (2 for 4, R, 3 RBIs) drove in six runs in the playoff win vs. Roseau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.