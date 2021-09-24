Storm runners race up the standings at home

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country hosted an invite on a gorgeous afternoon Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. In a small, but balanced field of teams, the Storm girls claimed first place while the boys placed second. It wasn’t the biggest meet, but Lake Park-Audubon, Hillcrest Lutheran, Tri-State, and Fargo North JV all brought some quality runners that made for a good meet.
The B-W girls placed four runners in the top 10 of the 5k race. Kiera Wiertzema (22:13), Rachel Gowin (22:18), Aubrey Boesen (23:13) and Adi Dodge (24:18) placed fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively. Jasmyn Benedict finished 15th (25:08) to round out the scoring for the Storm girls. Wiertzema and Gowin ran well with the leaders while Boesen and Dodge ran very well to close out the race moving up in the pack.
Aidan Ruddy (18:51), Luke Baumgardner (19:21) and Jaxon Hill (20:11) placed third, fifth and eighth respectively to pace the boys team. Jonathan Hill gutted out a 21:15 time for 12th place, while Bryce Awender ran his best race of the season for 13th with a 21:24 mark. It was nice to see Awender and Hill run closer to our top three boys. The entire team, boys and girls, ran very competitively with kids from other schools. The past couple races we ran with our teammates, but today we were a more aggressive team.
