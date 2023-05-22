Storm secures top seed in 8AA playoffs

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm ended its regular season on a high note Friday, May 19, sweeping Barnesville, Minnesota, on the road by scores of 8-2 and 11-1. The victories guaranteed B-W a runner-up finish in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference behind Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, and also clinched the No. 1 seed in the south bracket of Section 8AA playoffs.
Irella Bautista batted 4-for-4 in the 8-2 win, driving in three runs with her team-leading 13th and 14th doubles of the season. Adi Dodge went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, while Abi Bronson (2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, R) and Jaelie Ernst (2-for-4, RBI) each recorded a pair of hits.
Mia Dodge started in the circle and tossed a complete game on just 76 pitches. The junior scattered seven hits and struck out four batters without issuing a walk. She fielded her position well with four assists on defense.
McKena Koolmo (1-for-3, R) and Abby Johnson (1-for-3, RBI, SB) also contributed at the plate.
Ernst rekindled her swing in the 11-1 win, batting 3-for-3 and scoring three runs. Bautista added fuel to the fire with a solo home run, her third of the season. The Dodge sisters went 4-for-6 with five RBIs. Sydni Roberts (1-for-3, 2 RBIs, SB) and Johnson (1-for-2, 2B, 3 R) were also key to the offensive output.
Bautista was feeling it in the circle, pitching a six-inning one-hitter. The sophomore allowed one run on two walks and six strikeouts.
Opponents have a combined batting average of .208 this year against Dodge (1.58 ERA) and Bautista (2.01 ERA). The tandem has 104 strikeouts to 25 walks.
The No. 1 seed Storm (13-3) will host the winner of Pelican Rapids and Otter Tail Central at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, in the Section 8AA Quarterfinals.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.