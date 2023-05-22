Storm secures top seed in 8AA playoffs
From left: McKena Koolmo, Abby Johnson and Adi Dodge lead the Storm infield into the upcoming Section 8AA playoffs. All three players have played important two-way roles.

 Daily News File Photo

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm ended its regular season on a high note Friday, May 19, sweeping Barnesville, Minnesota, on the road by scores of 8-2 and 11-1. The victories guaranteed B-W a runner-up finish in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference behind Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, and also clinched the No. 1 seed in the south bracket of Section 8AA playoffs.

Irella Bautista batted 4-for-4 in the 8-2 win, driving in three runs with her team-leading 13th and 14th doubles of the season. Adi Dodge went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, while Abi Bronson (2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, R) and Jaelie Ernst (2-for-4, RBI) each recorded a pair of hits.

Irella Bautista is met at home plate after crushing her third home run of the season. The sophomore is batting .611 with 17 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs.


