With a trip to the Fargodome on the line, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestlers competed at the North Dakota Class A East Region Individual Tournament Saturday, Feb. 12 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Several Storm grapplers rose to the challenge, as 11 members of the team punched their ticket to the North Dakota Class A State Wrestling Tournament which takes place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18.
“Overall, it was a great weekend of wrestling as a team. We had one kind of rough round, but our team did a really good job in those placing matches to get us into higher level matches and really elevate our team,” Storm Head Coach RyanBrandt said.
Every advancing member placed at or above their initial seeding, led by second-place performances from No. 2 seeds Aidan Ruddy (152 lbs.), Jackson Burchill (285 lbs.) and Hunter Owens (138 lbs.).
Ruddy squared off against the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds, West Fargo’s Nick Anderson. The Packer entered the east region title match with two previous wins over Ruddy, including a 12-2 decision in their last meeting. Ruddy looked rejuvenated Saturday, limiting Anderson’s takedown attempts and scoring three points in the final 36 seconds of round three in a 5-3 loss. The tight outcome is a promising development for Ruddy, who enters the state tourney on a potential collision course with Anderson.
“The first time Aidan faced Anderson he lost 8-3, then he lost 12-2,” Brandt said. “We’re practicing things to get a game plan together to beat that kid. Ideally, if we wrestle him again, and I hope we do, it will be in the state finals.”
Burchill’s tournament effort was highlighted by a 5-2 win vs. Daniel Suda of Grand Forks Central. Burchill previously pinned Suda in Wahpeton to break a 3-3 tie in the final round. The technically-sound senior proved calm under pressure again in Saturday’s silver showing. Burchill faced Dylan Carlquist of Fargo Davies in the championship. After losing 3-1 in their last match, Burchill was right there Saturday in a 2-1 loss.
“We’re just going to keep game planning and coming up with how we can beat them, because we know we can,” Brandt said.
Since moving down to 138 pounds, Owens has only two losses, both of them at the hands of top-five wrestlers. Owens is peaking at the right time and showed that he can tussle with the No. 4 wrestler in the state, West Fargo Sheyenne’s Marcus Johnson, in a back-and-forth 7-3 championship loss.
“Saturday was probably one of the best matches I’ve seen Hunter wrestle all year,” Brandt said. “He did a great job at battling for position, he took the kid down, he got away from him. You could see his confidence building as the match went on. You could see that he started feeling like he could hang with the state’s top-tier kids.”
Myles Hinkley jumped three spots from his sixth seed to earn third place. Wyatt Differding was seeded sixth and placed fifth. Logan Schwartz also jumped from eighth to sixth and Weston Jensen grabbed fifth. Outperforming expectations was a common theme for the Storm.
“Riley Kappes was a sixth seed who finished fourth and had a really good weekend. Henry Slettedahl was an eighth seed and finished seventh. David Erlandson wasn’t even seeded and he finished seventh as well,” Brandt said.
Differding grinded out his consolation championship victory in a 7-6 decision vs. Zach Lilly of Fargo Davies.
“Wyatt wrestled really good this weekend. He’s one of those kids who I think can sneak into that top five or six for us (at state),” Brandt said. “Certain kids are peaking right now and a lot of them are starting to beat the kids they’ve been beaten by. All it takes is one or two really good matches at state to put you in those placing rounds.”
For Ruddy, Burchill, Owens and Differding, Thursday’s trip to the Fargodome will be the last high school wrestling hurrah for the seniors. For Ruddy and Differding, Breckenridge High School students, it will be their first time competing at the North Dakota State Wrestling Tournament.
“I talked to the seniors before their last match yesterday and I said, ‘You guys are wrestling opponents you’ve all lost to at some point, just throw caution to the wind and go after them, you have nothing to lose’,” Brandt said. “The first two times are the easiest times to beat somebody. After that, it gets really hard, because you know everybody’s moves. There’s no hiding it.”
As the 2021-22 wrestling season winds down, Brandt expressed joy when reflecting on the Storm’s first regular season as a Breckenridge-Wahpeton cooperative.
“I’ve had a blast coaching every kid we have this year. It’s just been fun,” Brandt said. “My optimistic side says we could easily come out of there with five placers at the state tournament, potentially more ... We will see.”
Individual tournament action begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. Daily News will have coverage from the Fargodome on both days of the tournament, including live updates via Facebook and Twitter.
