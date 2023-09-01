Storm sets stride for 2023, Comstock earns runner-up in Morris

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country team placed many medalists from junior high to varsity Monday, Aug. 28 in Morris, Minn. Back from left: Harry Ockhardt, Noah Berge, Odin Carlson and London Hoffert. Front from left: Aubrey Boesen, Ashlyn Haire, Kiera Wiertzema, Gracie Falck, Lucie Comstock, Jasmyn Benedict, Jace Dauer and Tony Berndt. Monday’s meet marked the start of the 2023 cross country season.
MORRIS, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm hit the course at Pomme de Terre Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 28, to begin the 2023 high school cross country season. The Storm was led by decorated eighth grader Lucie Comstock — already a varsity mainstay — who finished runner-up in the girls varsity division with a time of 21:10. Comstock was bested only by Madison Wendlandt (20:57) of Paynesville, Minnesota. Storm sophomore Kiera Wiertzema (21:38) also made great time in fifth place.
Eighth grader Gracie Falck (22:37) came in 13th, while sophomore Jasmyn Benedict (23:03) capped off the top-20 performances for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls varsity.
On the boys side, Storm senior Noah Berge began his season with a consistent stride, grabbing eighth place in a time of 18:33. Troy Berndt (19:50) started his freshman season with a respectable 24th-place showing.
The Storm will race again Friday afternoon at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Breckenridge, Minnesota. A comprehensive recap of the team’s only home meet this season will run in Tuesday’s edition of Daily News.