Storm shows growth in 38-36 win vs. Fargo North

Myles Hinkley (left) and Colman Barth (right) came through with pins to help Breckenridge-Wahpeton beat Fargo North.

 Photos By Christy Haire/Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Breckenridge-Wahpeton hit the Eastern Dakota Conference win column Thursday, Dec. 1, grinding out a 38-36 victory over Fargo North on the mats at Breckenridge High School. Following a 66-12 loss to West Fargo to open the triangular, the Storm used a short memory and some quick adjustments to collect its first win of the season.

Breckenridge's Jordan Kappes stuffs a takedown attempt. 

The brotherly tandem of Jordan (113 lbs.) and Riley Kappes (132 lbs.) went 4-0. Jordan, a seventh grader, has been wrestling at 106 and 113 pounds, despite weighing in at the century mark. Riley, an eighth grader, has put on 30 pounds since last season.

Colman Barth nearly defeated a tough opponent in Kaleb Larson of West Fargo. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton junior bounced back with a victory in the nightcap vs. Fargo North. 
Logan Schwartz battled to the finish, ultimately losing by fall to Amaree Williams of West Fargo. 
Myles Hinkley (left) stepped up as a junior leader in Thursday's win vs. Fargo North. 


