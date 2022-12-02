Storm shows growth in 38-36 win vs. Fargo North

Breckenridge-Wahpeton hit the Eastern Dakota Conference win column Thursday, Dec. 1, grinding out a 38-36 victory over Fargo North on the mats at Breckenridge High School. Following a 66-12 loss to West Fargo to open the triangular, the Storm used a short memory and some quick adjustments to collect its first win of the season.
The brotherly tandem of Jordan (113 lbs.) and Riley Kappes (132 lbs.) went 4-0. Jordan, a seventh grader, has been wrestling at 106 and 113 pounds, despite weighing in at the century mark. Riley, an eighth grader, has put on 30 pounds since last season.
“Those two have been some of our brighter spots this year,” Storm Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. “Jordan is scrappy down there, he fights hard and he doesn’t ever give up, even when he wrestles against some of the better kids in the state. He’s not really scared to wrestle anybody.”
Riley’s pin was pivotal in the win vs. North, as he came from behind 7-2 to turn the tables by pinning Nathan Morken.
“He has really good technique and he’s getting better every day,” Brandt said. “If he doesn’t win vs. North, we lose the dual. If he doesn’t get a pin, we lose the dual. He ended up turning the right way in a scramble situation and ended up on top.”
Colman Barth (126 lbs.) got caught leaning the wrong way and suffered a pin vs. West Fargo while leading the match. He bounced back vs. North, securing a pin at the 4:13 mark of the third period to defeat Jace Varriano.
“A big thing for Colman right now is just making sure he’s conditioned. When he’s not tired, he’s tough to beat,” Brandt said. “He’s tough on top, he’s good on his feet. When he gets tired, you see the technique kind of go away from him. You have to force your opponent to quit before you, that’s what I challenged him to do in his last match. He got the job done in the third period.”
In a rough showing vs. West Fargo, Weston Jensen (145 lbs.) stood out by stealing a win away in the final period, outmaneuvering Owen Magnell for an 11-6 decision.
“It was going the other kids’ way. In that third period, Weston found a way to adjust. You could tell the other kid was getting a little tired and out of position and Weston started taking advantage of it,” Brandt said. “His main takedown became available all of the sudden. He’s relentless, he just keeps going after people. Even if he’s losing, he keeps coming and he’s going to stay in your face the whole time.”
Breckenridge-Wahpeton has only one senior (Logan Schwartz) on its young roster. The team is also dealing with injuries to a foundational piece in freshman Henry Slettedahl and newcomer Eli Butts. The latter is coming off a fine football season on the line and hopes to be healthy later this winter to make an impact at heavyweight.
“We’re still getting the connection with football for Eli, he’s starting to understand the connection with hand fighting and the idea that some of the takedowns you do are sort of tackles out there,” Brandt said. “He’s coming along really well and I hope he gets some matches this year. He’s one of those guys that I hope sticks it out. He’s gonna be one of our focal points. He’s got good size and strength already — I’d love to keep him out for us.”
Myles Hinkley (195 lbs.), sophomore, flattened Jim Miller for a huge third-period fall vs. North. The win was even more impressive considering Hinkley weighs in at around 178 pounds.
“We’re only four duals in and he’s wrestled three ranked kids already and beaten one of them. He had a really tough match against Kaleb Porter (West Fargo), a top three kid in the state,” Brandt said. “We knew we were giving up some weight against North. Myles winning secured the dual for us there. You could see the excitement on his face when he got up and the whole team was rallying behind him. That was good to see because he’s taken steps to be in that leadership role for us.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.