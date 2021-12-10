Storm shows resolve against tough teams at Lisbon

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team flexed its muscles Tuesday, Dec. 7 in another competitive triangular against a pair of top-tier programs in Lisbon and Valley City. The Storm was outmatched by the host team, Lisbon, in a 61-15 loss to open the grappling. Breckenridge-Wahpeton salvaged the event, however, with a respectable 48-22 loss to a strong Valley City team.
Alex Martel, fully equipped with a facemask reminiscent of “The Dark Knight,” earned a 13-9 decision over Lisbon’s Seamus Kelly at 132 pounds. Jackson Burchill pinned Drew Anderson at 220 pounds in the Storm’s other victory vs. Lisbon.
Aidan Ruddy and Hunter Owens secured the Storm’s only pins vs. Valley City. Ruddy dominated Ryer Muske in 18 seconds for another win in the 152-pound division. Owens battled for 4:29 before pinning Espen Kunze into submission at 160 pounds. Jackson Burchill grinded out a 3-2 decision over Jonah Schuldheisz, Weston Jensen defeated Alex Rogelstad by a 6-3 decision at 138 pounds and Logan Schwartz capped off the match with a 14-5 major decision at 285 pounds.
David Erlandson and Grant Davis each lost razor-close matches. Davis lost a tough 2-0 decision vs. Isaiah Schuldheisz at 182 pounds vs. Valley City and Erlandson fell 1-0 to Lisbon’s Carter Wallner at 145 pounds.
The Storm now heads to Sertoma to compete in a dual Saturday and Sunday. Coverage of the matches will run in Tuesday’s edition of Daily News.
