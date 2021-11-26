Storm starts EDC path

The 2021 Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team will compete in the Eastern Dakota Conference, showcasing a blend of youthful talent and experienced grapplers on its roster. The team, pictured above in the Breckenridge High School practice facility, will host home meets in both of the Twin Towns during the 2021-22 season.

 Submitted

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team kicked off its inaugural season as a cooperative with a 45-18 loss to West Fargo Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Breckenridge High School. The dual marked the beginning of the Storm’s path through the Eastern Dakota Conference.

Weston Jensen recorded the Storm’s first victory at 138 pounds, pinning Cooper Snyder at 1:40 into the match. Breckenridge-Wahpeton went on to struggle against the Packers, until they brought out the big guns. Jackson Burchill pinned Logan Moore at 2:56 in the 220-pound division. Logan Schwartz followed Burchill’s triumph with a pin of his own, defeating Amaree Williams at 1:42 in the 285-pound division.

The Storm will benefit from a week of practice, returning to the mat for a pair of conference duals vs. Devils Lake and Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Red River High School. Wahpeton will grapple Devils Lake at 6 p.m. and take on Red River shortly after.

