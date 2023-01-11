The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team didn’t roll over in the face of a decimated roster Tuesday, Jan. 10, in a home dual vs. Otter Tail Central, Minnesota. Head Coach Ryan Brandt’s young team put up a fight during a 43-33 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Storm recently lost up-and-coming grappler Riley Kappes to a broken arm at the Bismarck Rotary, thinning the young roster even more.

Storm stays in the fight vs. OTC

Tyler Burchill wins the first match of his varsity career.

 
Storm stays in the fight vs. OTC

Chase Marsh battles for a takedown Tuesday, Jan. 10.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 