Storm stays in the fight vs. OTC

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team didn’t roll over in the face of a decimated roster Tuesday, Jan. 10, in a home dual vs. Otter Tail Central, Minnesota. Head Coach Ryan Brandt’s young team put up a fight during a 43-33 loss to the Bulldogs.
The Storm recently lost up-and-coming grappler Riley Kappes to a broken arm at the Bismarck Rotary, thinning the young roster even more.
“We went into the dual knowing that we were going to forfeit some weights. We had four open weights going into the dual. With Riley being hurt that kind of opened up another area on our team,” Brandt said. “Overall, I thought our team wrestled really tough. If we don’t have the forfeits in there I think we win the dual —that’s what it came down to. We won five matches, they won six. We had four pins to their four pins. It was a really tightly-contested dual that will build our confidence as a team going forward.”
Tyler Burchill stepped up by securing his first varsity win in the 106-pound match, an 11-9 decision over Lanston Barry. The seventh grader trailed 7-4 at one point in the match, before turning the tide to begin the night’s schedule on a high note.
“Tyler went out there and battled a tough kid who was a little bit more experienced than him on varsity, getting a big win for us to start the momentum,” Brandt said. “He got put on his back and he had to fight off his back to beat the kid by putting him in a cradle and getting him to his back in the last couple seconds.”
Another seventh grader, Jordan Kappes, went up in weight to 113 pounds and made quick work of his opponent with a pin of Dylan Gelhsler.
“Jordan was giving up a little weight, but he went out there and got a quick pin for us. Tyler and Jordan did a great job. We’re starting to see those two mature as the season goes on for us,” Brandt said.
Junior leader Weston Jensen continues to stabilize the Storm roster week in and week out. He took his time before striking with a pin in the 145-pound match vs. Conner Nelson.
“Weston went out there and wrestled a tough match against one of their better kids and got a big pin for us,” Brandt said.
Henry Slettedahl returned from the holiday vacation and grinded through his match. Still battling a broken finger, Slettedahl gutted it out, ultimately losing an 11-4 decision Tommy Ehlert at 152 pounds.
“Henry was beating the kid for most of the match. Ehlert was able to hit him with one big move and that was the deciding factor,” Brandt said. “Only having three fingers kind of limits him. You could see he was trying to do certain things and struggling because he couldn’t get a good grip on the hands.”
Freshman phenom David Erlandson was victorious by fall at 170 pounds over Golden Hoeper. The 182-pound match saw Storm junior Myles Hinkley topple Will Schwartz by fall.
“In our upper weights, David and Myles wrestled one of their best matches we’ve seen them wrestle,” Brandt said.
Chase Marsh moved up to 220 pounds in anticipation of a good matchup. Instead, he was greeted by a skilled Kale Rich. Marsh held his own, shining during multiple stretches of the match.
“As it turns out, their heavyweight was light enough to wrestle 220,” Brandt said. “Their heavyweight won our tournament back in December, so we knew he was really good. It was not the matchup we necessarily wanted, but Chase wrestled tough. He ended up putting the kid on his back out of nowhere at one point. If Chase is the same weight as Kale he probably pins him, but giving up 40 pounds, the kid just pressed Chase off of him to get up off his back.”
In previous Storm news, the team competed in the Bismarck Rotary on Nov. 29, 2022. Daan Bergmans had a breakthrough performance in the junior varsity bracket, placing fourth at 138 pounds. Bergmans, a junior exchange student from the Netherlands, won two matches.
“Daan is a junior in our school system. He played football for us in Wahpeton. He has a little bit of a wrestling background, he does taekwondo over in the Netherlands, so he has some basic body movement and flow to him which sometimes you don’t get with new kids coming into the sport,” Brandt said. “He wrestled JV at 138 (pounds) at the Rotary and went 2-2. The bad thing is that we know he’s not going to be here next year for us, which kinda sucks, because he shows some promising things as a wrestler — he shows up, works really hard and understands the sport pretty well.”
David Erlandson was the Rotary JV Champion in the 170-pound bracket.
“David came into the season bigger than last year, which is what we expected. He’s stronger than last year, he’s better than what he was last year,” Brandt said. “It was really a tough decision to put him in the JV portion. He could’ve possibly made the second day in the varsity (bracket), but he was sick and battling that leading up to the Rotary. We were really worried about his conditioning and that’s why we stuck him on JV. He ended up wrestling some pretty tough kids anyway. He didn’t go out there and just pin everybody, he had to wrestle really well.”
Erlandson is one of the most physically sound talents on the roster, but like much of the young storm roster, he’s learning on the fly by wrestling kids two to three years his senior.
“David is a pretty defensive wrestler right now. We’re trying to work on him being more offensive so he can go after kids a little more,” Brandt said. “He is getting better at that, engaging and going after takedowns right away. He’s just going to keep growing and turning into a really great wrestler. He’s one of our young leaders that we have and he’s doing a lot of good things for us.”