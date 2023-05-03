The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team is now 6-1 following Tuesday's Heart O' Lakes Conference sweep of Perham, Minnesota, by scores of 10-1 and 12-1. Mia Dodge and Irella Bautista combined for 21 strikeouts across 13 innings, while Bautista, Abi Bronson, Sydni Roberts and Adi Dodge each had multi-hit games in the doubleheader at Breckenridge High School.

Storm stifles Perham in doubleheader blowout
Storm junior Mia Dodge attacked the strike zone Tuesday in another complete-game performance, eclipsing 30 strikeouts for the season.

In the opener, Mia Dodge cruised through three innings before surrendering a single to Marissa Hopwood. The Perham batter fouled off several two-strike pitches, one of them shattering the back window of my vehicle, before fighting off a fastball into shallow right. Hopwood came around to score the only Yellowjacket run after singles by Avery McAllister and Ryleigh Mickelson.

Storm junior Leah DeVries legs out a bunt single vs. Perham.
In addition to reaching base Tuesday, Storm senior McKena Koolmo played solid defense at her shortstop position.


