Storm stifles Perham in doubleheader blowout

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team is now 6-1 following Tuesday's Heart O' Lakes Conference sweep of Perham, Minnesota, by scores of 10-1 and 12-1. Mia Dodge and Irella Bautista combined for 21 strikeouts across 13 innings, while Bautista, Abi Bronson, Sydni Roberts and Adi Dodge each had multi-hit games in the doubleheader at Breckenridge High School.
In the opener, Mia Dodge cruised through three innings before surrendering a single to Marissa Hopwood. The Perham batter fouled off several two-strike pitches, one of them shattering the back window of my vehicle, before fighting off a fastball into shallow right. Hopwood came around to score the only Yellowjacket run after singles by Avery McAllister and Ryleigh Mickelson.
Mia Dodge (3-0) was otherwise untouchable, allowing three total hits, striking out 11 batters and issuing one walk. The junior boasts a sterling 0.88 ERA with stellar movement on her pitches resulting in a .170 opponent batting average.
The Storm benefited from doubles by Bronson and Liana Paz and RBI singles from Bautista and Abby Johnson. Leah DeVries added a bunt single. It was a tough night in the circle for Perham pitcher Morgan Burkman, but she grinded it out and went the distance, walking eight batters and striking out three.
Game two was more of the same, as the Storm tallied 12 hits and a whopping 13 walks against Perham pitcher Brianna Hofmann. Bronson, Adi Dodge and McKena Koolmo had multiple RBIs, while Johnson, Roberts and Bautista each walked or drove in a run.
Bautista was remarkable in the circle, running her record to 3-1 with 10 strikeouts across six innings of work Tuesday. The sophomore scattered six hits and showcased pinpoint control with zero walks in the contest, lowering her ERA to 1.06 on the season. Opposing batters have struggled to an unsightly .195 average against Bautista's high-velocity approach.
Anabel Pausch stole two bases for the Storm. Roberts, DeVries, Bronson, Bautista, Holly Ovsak and Jocelyn Riebe all recorded one steal.
Next up for Breckenridge-Wahpeton is a much-anticipated HOL showdown Thursday, May 4, at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Doubleheader action begins at 4 p.m. in Glyndon, Minnesota.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.