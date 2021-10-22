Storm stretches out before sections

ELBOW LAKE, Minn. — As a final tuneup before the Section 6A meet, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm cross country teams traveled to Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course to partake in the West Central Area Invitational. The boys team placed second of the four full teams, while the girls finished fourth despite running some good times.
Aidan Ruddy and Luke Baumgardner both placed in the top 10. Ruddy ran a 17:43 to place third, while Baumgardner finished 10th at 18:57. Ruddy picked up his pace in the second mile and never looked back. The race was a good confidence booster for Ruddy heading into sections next week.
In 14th place was Jaxon Hill, 19:50. Bryce Awender, Troy Berdt, and Jonathon Hill placed 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively, at 20:34, 20:38 and 20:56. Ethan Lauritsen rounded out the boys, placing 23rd at 21:53.
The top runner for the girls was Kierra Wiertzema, placing ninth at 22:06. Not far back were Aubrey Boesen, 12th, and Rachel Gowin, 13th, who ran 22:44 and 22:47, respectively. Closing the gap on the third runner was Adi Dodge, who dropped her time to 23:33, good for 16th place. Jasmyn Benedict placed 18th at 23:43, her best time of the year with a great last mile.
After running a great HOL Conference meet last week, where almost every kid ran a season best time, I was hoping the team would not be complacent or lose momentum. Our boys competed well and hit their goal of a second place finish. The girls also raced well and ran to their potential with multiple personal bests or near bests.
The Storm will compete in the Section 6A meet Friday, Oct. 29 at Minnewaska, Minnesota. The top two teams will qualify for the Minnesota State Cross Country Meet, as do the top six runners.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.