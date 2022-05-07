Storm surprises against strong DGF team

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0), Minnesota, is knocking on the door of a top-10 ranking in Class 2A softball. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm (2-3) gave the Rebels a scare and gave themselves some confidence Thursday, May 5, showing they belong in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference conversation.
The Storm took a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning, but DGF plated four runs with one out in a 6-3 comeback win. Mia Dodge gave Breckenridge-Wahpeton a puncher’s chance by striking out 11 batters in a complete game. She walked three and scattered nine hits.
“Mia just mowed ‘em down. She did great. We had ‘em, but they got a couple big hits and we just couldn’t get back in it,” Storm Head Coach Jacob Dodge said.
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Leah DeVries tapped into her unknown power stroke, putting the Storm on the scoreboard with a solo shot.
“She’s my bunter, and on the first pitch of the at bat, she hits a home run to dead center,” Dodge said.
The Storm grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth, when Ana Erickson and Anaka Lysne ignited the offense with back-to-back doubles. Izzy Wahl singled and Anabel Pausch grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive their senior teammates in.
Jordyn Nelson singled from the nine hole to start the Rebels off in the seventh. Evelyn Moe singled at the top and the next three batters reached to regain a 6-3 lead that would ultimately stand. Moe set the table with a 2-for-3 performance that included a homer.
In the second game, the Rebels scored three runs in the first and held Breckenridge-Wahpeton off to win, 5-3. DGF sprayed 10 hits to the Storm’s five, but Dodge’s team scratched and clawed throughout several great at bats.
After capitalizing on a handful of Rothsay mistakes in a 4-2 win Tuesday, the Storm had to break through a lock-tight DGF defense.
“I haven’t had that much fun losing in a long time,” Dodge joked. “All of our runs were earned.”
The Storm outfield, from left to right, featured Adi Dodge, DeVries and Sydni Roberts.
“They’re my speedsters. They probably made six or seven good catches out there. That helped in the first game, just shutting them down,” Dodge said.
Abby Johnson drew the start in game two, delivering a solid six innings. The junior worked around 10 hits by changing speeds and staying in the zone with zero walks.
“Abby continued to throw that super changeup. They were hitting the ball, but they just couldn’t string anything together,” Dodge said.
Abi Bronson recorded a pair of doubles in game two, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Lysne drove in one.
