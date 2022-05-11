Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball earned a road sweep of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Tuesday, May 10, by scores of 12-0 and 6-4. Mia Dodge took a no-hitter into the fifth inning to start the afternoon, signaling her arrival as an elite high school pitcher.
Dodge struck out six, walked none and surrendered a single hit. The electric ace needed just 64 pitches to complete seven innings. Her jump to the upper echelon isn’t a complete surprise after a strong freshman season of preparation.
“We saw it coming. We hoped that it would show up this year,” Storm Head Coach Jacob Dodge said. “She’s got a couple decent pitches she’s been working, one of them really took off this year and she’s been able to spot that and move it around. When you’ve got movement on the ball it’s difficult for teams to hit.”
The sophomore had her Greg Maddux moves working on the mound, showing she can field her position by accounting for seven outs off the bat with quick reactions to comebackers.
“Some of them were weak, some were pretty good shots. She just made some good plays,” Coach Dodge said. “Sometimes those swinging bunts between home and the pitcher’s mound are tough plays depending on where the ball drops.”
Abi Bronson batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and two of the Storm’s 21 walks in game one. Her power was on full display with a one-hopper off the outfield fence in the nightcap, another 2-for-3 outing, with two doubles to boost her slugging percentage.
“I tell the girls, ‘If you hit the ball, I’ll find a spot for you on the field,’ and that’s what Abi’s done the last couple games,” Coach Dodge said. “She’s seeing the ball well and making good contact. She had a couple two-strike at bats yesterday and she put the ball in play. She just missed a home run. If she would’ve gotten under it a little more it would’ve left (the park).”
Ana Erickson popped up from behind the dish to catch a runner napping and record the final out in a 6-4 victory to clinch the sweep. The senior catcher weighs heavy on the mind of opposing runners with her ability to snap throw to all bases.
“Teams definitely think twice about what they’re gonna do on the basepaths,” Coach Dodge said. “In the second game, Ana was able to throw a girl out at second base. At the end of the game, she threw behind a runner at first and we got her in a rundown and got her out. Teams usually think twice about straight stealing on her, they usually have to do a fake-bunt steal, hit-and-run or lay down a bunt to advance the runner.”
B-W is scheduled to host Hawley, Minnesota, Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. in another Heart O’ Lakes Conference doubleheader. They also host WCA Friday at 5 p.m.
