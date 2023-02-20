Storm takes silver, Skovholt named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year

Justice Christian (9th), Abbie Skovholt (3rd) and Hailee Hanson (6th) present their ribbons in the all-around honors.

 Courtesy Aimee Skovholt
Storm takes silver, Skovholt named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year

Anika Birkelo (center), one of the top gymnasts for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, did not participate in the EDC Championships due to a knee injury. She was still there to support the Storm during a runner-up performance. Pictured from left: Hailee Hanson, Abbie Skovholt, Rhegan Hutcherson, Birkelo, Justice Christian, Elise Skovholt and Sidney Gilbertson. 

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts recorded a team score of 132.875 to place second at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships held Friday, Feb. 17. Abbie Skovholt (35.500) placed third all-around and was named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.

Storm takes silver, Skovholt named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year

Following a junior year which was limited by a knee injury, Storm senior Abbie Skovholt powered past the pain and doubts to claim EDC Senior Athlete of the Year honors. Head Coach Grace Brandt praised Skovholt's leadership on and off the gymnastics mat. 

Skovholt joins Anaka Lysne (2021-22, golf) and Blake Schafer (2021-22, football) as recent Wahpeton athletes to earn the prestigious award. 

Storm takes silver, Skovholt named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year

Storm senior Rhegan Hutcherson enjoys every second of her last high school meet.
Storm takes silver, Skovholt named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year

Justice Christian wowed the judges on her way to Eastern Dakota All-Conference honors as a freshman. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 