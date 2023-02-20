Storm takes silver, Skovholt named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year

Following a junior year which was limited by a knee injury, Storm senior Abbie Skovholt powered past the pain and doubts to claim EDC Senior Athlete of the Year honors. Head Coach Grace Brandt praised Skovholt's leadership on and off the gymnastics mat.
Anika Birkelo (center), one of the top gymnasts for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, did not participate in the EDC Championships due to a knee injury. She was still there to support the Storm during a runner-up performance. Pictured from left: Hailee Hanson, Abbie Skovholt, Rhegan Hutcherson, Birkelo, Justice Christian, Elise Skovholt and Sidney Gilbertson.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts recorded a team score of 132.875 to place second at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships held Friday, Feb. 17. Abbie Skovholt (35.500) placed third all-around and was named EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.
Skovholt joins Anaka Lysne (2021-22, golf) and Blake Schafer (2021-22, football) as recent Wahpeton athletes to earn the prestigious award.
“(It’s) an award she truly deserves. Abbie embodies what high school athletics are all about — leadership, dedication, accountability, responsibility, enthusiasm, perseverance and humility,” Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt said. “She is a role model for her teammates, a cheerleader to all, a positive perspective for anyone struggling and a well-rounded young adult. Abbie’s involvement in gymnastics, as well as band, leadership organizations and advanced academics, are just some of her qualifications for this award.”
Storm freshman Justice Christian (32.425) finished ninth all-around and was selected to the all-conference team. Junior Hailee Hanson (33.275) placed sixth, but was surprisingly snubbed from the all-EDC list. Hanson was runner-up in vault (9.025), finishing slightly above Skovholt (8.975) and Christian (8.900) as B-W claimed three of the top five spots.
Skovholt posted the highest score for the Storm, earning a 9.400 mark after a captivating floor routine, good enough for third in the event. The senior was also third in bars (8.625) and fourth in beam (8.500).
Hanson continued to show growth beyond her dominant reign in vault, grabbing seventh in floor (8.750), ninth in bars (7.600) and 10th in beam (7.900). Christian was consistent, too, placing eighth in bars (7.650) and floor (8.725).
Junior high gymnast Elise Skovholt took eighth in beam (8.125), proving her pedigree up against a strong field of experienced high school gymnasts.
Complete individual and team results were not available, but the latest NDHSAA rankings show Breckenridge-Wahpeton ranked No. 6 amongst the 12 state tournament qualifiers. The NDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet will take place Feb. 24-25 in Jamestown.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.