On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team took the mat, dedicating its home dual vs. Grand Forks Central to longtime Breckenridge Cowboys wrestling coach, parent and referee Pat Vold.
Vold is battling glioblastoma multiforme, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. He had a tumor the size of three eggs removed from his brain at Mayo Clinic in April 2021 and continues with treatments of radiation and chemotherapy. Many former Breckenridge student athletes were in attendance to support their hero.
Before the match, Storm Assistant Coach Eric Erlandson shared a story from the 2012 Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament that exemplifies Vold’s character.
“During the state tournament, my twins (Stephen and Greg) were seniors and they were wrestling in the final matches of their career. Before the match, without hesitation, Pat gave up his chair and told the boys they had to sit in the corner for their brother. He literally took his tie off and put it around Greg’s neck so he could sit in Stephen’s corner,” Erlandson said while choking back tears.
A standing ovation for Vold kicked off Senior Night and Parents Night for the Storm. Aidan Ruddy, Jackson Burchill, Hunter Owens and Wyatt Differding were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Each of them would emerge victorious in their matches, but Central would take the dual by a score of 46-25.
Managers Taylor Bollinger and Morgan Mostoller were also recognized for their hard work.
Seniors from Breckenridge wore Cowboy singlets and seniors from Wahpeton wore the Huskies’ purple and gold. Owens won the night’s first match in a 15-3 major decision, dominating Hayden Mack at 138 pounds. Owens shot for a takedown after an early reset, latching onto his opponent’s ankles and staying in control for the remainder of the match.
Ruddy’s 160-pound bout vs. Gavin Pihlgren was neck-and-neck, but the Storm senior prevailed in a 4-1 decision. Ruddy appeared to injure his wrist at the end of round two, but the grinder took Pihlgren’s back to start round three and the rest was history.
Differding exerted all of his energy to earn a pinfall victory 49 seconds into his 220-pound match vs. Robert Garza. Differding had a rowdy cheering section in attendance, waving signs and cardboard cutouts of his face as he stuck his opponent to the mat.
Burchill secured the 50th pin of his career at 4:35 of his 285-pound match vs. Daniel Suda. Burchill was in trouble multiple times and remain tied 3-3 in the third round vs. a much bigger opponent. Ultimately, he used his slick footwork to avoid a takedown and land on top of a broken Suda for the victory.
David Erlandson brought the juice for Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Noah Morkve at 152 pounds. Morkve escaped the eighth grader’s grasp just before the buzzer in round three to force an overtime period. Erlandson walked his opponent down and secured a double leg takedown to win the match 6-4.
The Storm entered Thursday in a fifth-place tie with Central, one half game behind Fargo Davies and West Fargo in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Breckenridge-Wahpeton fell to 7-8 overall and Central improved to 10-14 on the season.
The loss undoubtedly dims Breckenridge-Wahpeton’s state tournament hopes, but not all was lost on a night that featured a touching speech and fundraising efforts for Coach Vold, a senior sweep and an opportunity for the program’s youth wrestlers to run onto the mat.
“In his time as a coach, it was never about Pat, but always about the wrestlers,” Coach Erlandson said. “He often put off farming chores until after the state tournament. Pat understood that the sport was more about the people and the bonds formed in the wrestling room and on the mat. Thank you Pat and Denise for all you’ve done for the wrestling community, and more importantly, for every wrestler.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.