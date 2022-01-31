Storm unveils new moves in return to competition

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts returned to competition Friday, Jan. 28, in Valley City, North Dakota, following a flurry of weather postponements in late December. Valley City won the meet with an all-around score of 142.575, followed by Breckenridge-Wahpeton (127.700), Fargo Davies (121.500) and Fargo (63.075).
Senior Quinn Bassingthwaite led the Storm with a sixth-place all-around finish, highlighted by a fifth place in vault (8.550) and top-10 showings across the board.
“We had a great night on vault, with Quinn throwing her first Tsuk in competition. A Tsuk is a vault which flips backwards in the air before landing,” Storm Head Coach Patty Moses said.
Junior Anika Birkelo finished eighth all-around, placing eighth in both vault (8.300) and beam (7.825). Hailee Hanson (ninth all-around) and Justice Christian (10th all-around) rounded out the team’s top performances. Hanson peaked at third in vault (8.650), finishing right behind a great runner-up score by Christian of 8.775.
Christian scored top-10 results in four events, but struggled on the beam with a 24th-place finish, a common theme for the Storm during the event.
“The B-W gymnasts had a good meet, with increases in most of their all-around scores,” Moses said. “We had a rough night on the beam with lots of falls, so we’ll be focusing on cleaning up those routines before our next meet.”
The Storm hopes to return to its high-flying ways Friday, Feb. 4, in a road meet at American Gold Gymnastics in Fargo. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
