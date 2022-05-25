Storm wins section opener to earn rematch vs. Frazee

The No. 4 seed Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm softball team defended its home diamond Tuesday, May 24, with a 6-0 victory over No. 5 seed Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Mia Dodge went the distance for B-W, striking out a dozen batters and walking one. Abi Bronson crushed her fourth home run of the season, sending the Storm into the second round of Section 8AA playoffs.
Bronson’s solo bomb came on a full count with her team leading 2-0 in the sixth inning. The junior sawed off several foul balls before getting a pitch she could dig into.
“She got her pitch and she just hit it a mile,” Storm Head Coach Jacob Dodge said. “That was kind of the turning point in the game. It took the pitcher quite a bit of time to regain her composure after that.”
Mia Dodge, sophomore, was fully recovered from the knee pain that bothered her recently, mowing down 12 batters and scattering five hits in a complete-game win.
“They just weren’t hitting her. Once we got up 3-0, and put on three more after that, you could just feel the balloon deflate for their team,” Coach Dodge said. “Give a lot of credit to Shawn Krause-Roberts. We took her to OSPTI and they taped her in a way that helped her muscles stay aligned in her pitching movement. It’s like her body just readjusted and clicked, then the pain was gone. It was just a matter of rebuilding that leg strength.”
Mia’s middle school sister, Adi, made an impact at the bottom of the order. The third baseman batted 2 for 3 and knocked in a pair of runs.
“For the last two weeks, she’s hit the ball, it just hasn’t been dropping in. Adi only has two strikeouts the whole year,” Coach Dodge said. “In her first at bat last night she had a line drive up the middle, then she ripped one down the third base line.”
The Storm defense only needed to make nine outs, and McKena Koolmo was locked in at second base whether it was a bunt or steal situation.
“Koolmo had some nice plays at second base. She makes them look easy because she’s so aggressive and has good range. There were some hits where she was moving one way and was able to go back the other way and make those plays,” Coach Dodge said.
It was another day at the office for senior catcher Ana Erickson. She threw out a runner on the bases and collected a double and a triple in the cleanup spot. She’s hitting over .400 on the season and seeing pitches like a beach ball in the batter’s box.
“Ana is just lighting it up. She’s just smokin’ it. I honestly can’t remember the last time she got out,” Coach Dodge said. “When she gets up to bat, we just assume she’s gonna move people around. She’s on fire at the plate right now.”
Breckenridge-Wahpeton (7-8) moves on to face No. 1 seed Frazee (15-4), Minnesota, at 4 p.m. on the road Thursday, May 26. The Storm lost their last matchup to the Hornets, 7-6, in a game they led 6-5 in the late innings.
“I think we have a lot of confidence. We just had a couple breaks not go our way and they ended up winning,” Coach Dodge said. “We can stick with them if we play our game. It will be a good game, no doubt, but if we play like we did last night we will be right in it.”
