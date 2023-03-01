Storm wraps up season at NDHSAA State

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm. From left: Head Coach Grace Brandt, Rhegan Hutcherson, Justice Christian, Abbie Skovholt, Elise Skovholt, Sidney Gilbertson, Anika Birkelo and Hailee Hanson.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnastics team was ranked No. 6 in the NDHSAA standings heading into the state tournament held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, and they finished in that spot with a 134.067 team score. Breckenridge-Wahpeton earned its spot in the field following a runner-up performance at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships.

Dickinson (148.983) took first at state, followed by Bismarck Century (145.483), Jamestown (144.667), Minot (141.050), Bismarck Legacy (139.500), Breckenridge-Wahpeton (134.067), Mandan (133.417) and Grand Forks (129.783).

Left, Hailee Hanson skillfully maintains her balance on the beam.


