Storm wraps up season at NDHSAA State

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnastics team was ranked No. 6 in the NDHSAA standings heading into the state tournament held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, and they finished in that spot with a 134.067 team score. Breckenridge-Wahpeton earned its spot in the field following a runner-up performance at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships.
Dickinson (148.983) took first at state, followed by Bismarck Century (145.483), Jamestown (144.667), Minot (141.050), Bismarck Legacy (139.500), Breckenridge-Wahpeton (134.067), Mandan (133.417) and Grand Forks (129.783).
“The B-W gymnasts set a season record for team scores, stuck routines, and pushed to do their best at each event,” Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt said. “We were ranked sixth out of the eight qualifying teams for state and we scored sixth. This is hard to do in a sport where scoring is different from each judge and the judging is tougher (at state).”
Breckenridge was led by EDC Senior Athlete of the Year Abbie Skovholt, who posted an eighth-place finish in the floor event with a season record of 9.467. Junior talent Hailee Hanson also cracked the top 10, placing ninth in the vault with a score of 9.183. The Storm’s third individual qualifier, freshman athlete Justice Christian, was in the mix on individual day in all three of her events. Christian was second on the Storm behind Skovholt with an all-around tally of 32.833 on team day.
“Skovholt qualified in all four events and the all-around competition for state; an impressive accomplishment,” Brandt said. “Skovholt also tied for eighth place in floor with a season record. Hanson qualified in all four events and Christian qualified in vault, bars and floor. All three ladies showed improvement from team day to individual day.”
Rhegan Hutcherson put together a solid score in her final high school meet, tallying a 30.400 all-around score that included good marks in beam (8.167) and vault (7.983). Rising eighth grader Elise Skovholt scored a 32.583 on team day, while Sidney Gilbertson helped the Storm place sixth with a 24.583.
The Storm graduates seniors Abbie Skovholt, Anika Birkelo and Hutcherson, while returning all of the other aforementioned gymnasts in 2023-24. Individual day results, followed by team day results are listed below.
