Storm wrestlers reach .500 mark

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team has grappled its way back to a .500 record after dominating in Ortonville, Minnesota, Topping Fargo North on the road and placing fifth in a nine team field at the Gadberry Invitational Tournament in Moorhead, Minnesota. The Storm is now 7-7 overall and 3-3 in the Eastern Dakota Conference, trailing West Fargo and Fargo Davies by just a half game for the third-place spot.
B-W beat Otter Tail Central, Minnesota, by a score of 75-6 and outlasted Ortonville 45-36 Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Storm carried that momentum into to a 51-29 win at Fargo North and a respectable outing at the Gadberry Tournament. First-place varsity finishers at the tournament for B-W included Aidan Ruddy (152 pounds), Wyatt Differding (195 pounds) and Jackson Burchill (220 pounds). Weston Jensen took third in the 138-pound division. David Erlandson was victorious in the junior varsity portion of the tournament.
Grant Davis wrestled well at 170 points, coming on late to defeat Aidan Devine of Fargo Davies.
"Grant won in the final 15 seconds, throwing his opponent and getting back points. That was great to see for him," Storm Head Coach Ryan Brandt said.
The Storm lost its senior leader Hunter Owens to injury in the semifinal round. Owens was wrestling strong up until that point.
"In the quarterfinals, Hunter pinned a kid who was ranked at the beginning of the year and has been in and out of the rankings since. Unfortunately, he ended up injury defaulting his next match after heading his head hard on the mat and kind of blacking out. He showed that he was getting back to the Hunter that we know he can be," Brandt said.
The Storm head back to the mat Friday, Jan. 21 for day one of the Lisbon, North Dakota, Storhaug Tournament.
