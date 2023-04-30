NDSCS catcher Shai Pachel heads to the circle to talk things out with Katelyn Strauss. The duo got on the same page to no-hit the Bismarck State Mystics on Saturday, April 29, at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex in Wahpeton.
Sophomore Day is always a special one at North Dakota State College of Science, the second-oldest two-year college in America. For the No. 2-ranked Wildcats softball team, Saturday's event was an opportunity to celebrate the veteran corps of Grace Foster, Amanda Hiner, Tarin Thomas, Shai Pachel, Madi Fahy, Brianna Switzler, Karissa Comer, Katelyn Strauss and Ashley Bisping.
Families from multiple states were in attendance as NDSCS (24-13) swept Bismarck State (7-26) in Mon-Dak Conference play.
Game One - NDSCS 6, Bismarck State 0
Strauss (16-5) supplied her third no-hitter of the season, striking out 12 batters and walking four. The game ended on a 1-5-3 putout when a line drive ricocheted off Strauss’ leg to third baseman Switzler, who fired to Comer at first. Comer capped off the sequence with a well-timed stretch and scoop from the dirt.
Another big defensive play came earlier in the game, when Foster snared a shot at second base and threw to first for a double play. Foster was amped up from the first pitch Saturday, bouncing around the infield with a vocal display of energy. The sophomore from Warroad, Minnesota, collected a pair of hits and scored three runs in the doubleheader, lifting her season average to a respectable .299.
The offense was powered by home runs from Riley Tappy and Avery Martin. Tappy put NDSCS on the board with a double in the second and Martin penetrated the ozone layer with a towering homer the very next inning to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Following a steal of home by Hiner in the fifth, Tappy tacked on a sixth-inning solo shot to finish off the scoring. The freshman from Ponteto, Idaho, batted 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Martin and Pachel had two hits apiece, while Comer and Hiner both recorded singles in the shutout win.
Game Two - NDSCS 14, Bismarck State 3
Light rains couldn’t cool the Wildcats offense, as NDSCS ran its win streak to four in a fiery showing at the plate. Martin batted 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Comer added three RBIs and Thomas slapped three singles.
Multi-hit games for Comer, Landes and Foster helped bury Bismarck, as Bisping and Thomas combined for 10 strikeouts in the circle.
Bisping (8-7) earned the win, surrendering three unearned runs across four frames. The sophomore from Lowell, Indiana, scattered five hits and a walk while striking out six. Thomas, a sophomore from Victoria, Texas, allowed one hit in three innings of work, walking two and fanning four to earn her first save.
NDSCS was back in action Sunday with a road doubleheader in Bottineau. Results were not available prior to press time.
