Highlights from Sophomore Day at NDSCS. The Wildcats hosted Bismarck State on Saturday, April 29, celebrating nine sophomores with a doubleheader sweep of the Mystics at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Sophomore Day is always a special one at North Dakota State College of Science, the second-oldest two-year college in America. For the No. 2-ranked Wildcats softball team, Saturday's event was an opportunity to celebrate the veteran corps of Grace Foster, Amanda Hiner, Tarin Thomas, Shai Pachel, Madi Fahy, Brianna Switzler, Karissa Comer, Katelyn Strauss and Ashley Bisping.

Families from multiple states were in attendance as NDSCS (24-13) swept Bismarck State (7-26) in Mon-Dak Conference play.

Strauss, Bisping earn wins on Sophomore Day
Buy Now

NDSCS first baseman Karissa Comer digs a throw in the dirt to end Saturday's opener, stranding two Mystics on the bases. 
Strauss, Bisping earn wins on Sophomore Day
Buy Now

Grace Foster turned this catch into a double play to get NDSCS out of a jam.
Strauss, Bisping earn wins on Sophomore Day
Buy Now

Ashley Bisping spins the ball towards home plate. The sophomore earned win No. 8 in the circle Saturday at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 