Strauss throws second no-no, NDSCS splits with North Iowa Area

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team drew even with North Iowa Area Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Dundas Dome in Northfield, Minnesota. NDSCS won the opener 3-1 and dropped the nightcap 9-8 in eight innings. Katelyn Strauss struck out 14 batters in a complete-game no-hitter for NDSCS in game No. 1. Madi Fahy laced a triple, while Noelle Forstner, Kylee Jansen and Ellie Miller drove in the Wildcats’ three runs.
Strauss joins a rotation led by staff ace Sydney Schott, who led the nation in strikeouts last season. Both players have been hampered by injuries, but hope to settle in once the season gets into full swing.
“Katelyn was hurt our first weekend with a sprained ankle. That was only her third start and she’s thrown two no-hitters,” NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. “We also have a third-year starter in Schott, she’s been in concussion protocol the last two weeks and today’s her first day back at practice. I’m anticipating she’ll do well again, but it definitely helps having a freshman like Katelyn throwing as well as she has.”
In the nightcap loss, Jansen batted 2-for-4 with five RBIs, but NDSCS stranded 22 runners on base. Forstner stole her fifth base of the season to highlight the offensive front.
“Jansen is a freshman from the Madison, Wisconsin, area. She’s been hitting really well for us, she’s gotten into the weight room and gotten after it. She’s a really smart kid and a good player, so I’m expecting big things from her,” Oehlke said.
North Iowa was lifted by an unexpected hero, their No. 9 hitter, Shaye Theobald.
“We were up three in the last inning. With two outs, they put two girls on base, then their nine hitter just ran into one and hit it out of the park and we ended up losing that game,” Oehlke said.
NDSCS went 3-1 in the preseason tournament and lost to Dawson, the defending champions the past several seasons, in the final inning.
“It was a rough loss in the preseason tournament, but 3-1 is a decent outlook,” Oehlke said.
The Wildcats are 6-4 following their latest split.
“We always play a pretty tough schedule at the beginning of the year, so if we can come out of the early games with a winning record that would be pretty good. We should have a pretty solid team, looking at the overall picture we are a (NJCAA) Division III and we’re playing some DI and D2 schools,” Oehlke said.
NDSCS travels to St. John’s University Wednesday, March 2 to face College of St. Benedicts.
