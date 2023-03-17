The Lady Wildcats enter the national tournament ranked No. 22 in the nation. NDSCS captured region and district championship trophies by using a dynamic blend of outside shooting and inside finishing. That multifaceted attack will be put to the test in Texas. Pictured from left: Quinn Neppl, Grace Massaquoi, Charita ‘Tiny’ Lewis and Ivy Fox.
Go Wildcats! Following season-long wins — including the Mon-Dak Championship, Region XIII Championship, and North Central District Championship — the NJCAA has announced that the North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team will be traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to play in the DI National Championship Tournament. NDSCS finished off the season with a 29-4 record and is the No. 21 seed in the bracket. This is the second year in a row that NDSCS is making an appearance in the National Championship Tournament.
The NDSCS Alumni Foundation is organizing a send-off for the team at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, March 19, in the north parking lot of the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. The entire community is invited to join NDSCS in celebrating the team’s accomplishments and sending them off to Texas with well wishes. The team bus will leave at 8:30 a.m. with a parade escort out of town.
The Lady Wildcats play their first game of the tournament against No. 12 seed Eastern Arizona College (29-1) at the RIP Griffin Center in Lubbock at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Wildcat fans cheering from home are invited to attend a community watch party at the Wilkin Drink and Eatery in Breckenridge. RSVP to the Wilkin is preferred.