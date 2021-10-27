Breckenridge is back in the saddle again after three consecutive losses. The Cowboys opened Section 6A playoffs with a 7-0 home win over the Underwood, Minnesota, Rockets Tuesday, Oct. 26.
A first-quarter touchdown pass from Bailey Evans to Alex Sanchez proved to be the only score of the contest, as Breckenridge turned Underwood over three times inside the 10-yard line to survive and advance.
Alex Martel pounced on a fumble at the Cowboys’ 5-yard line to end a methodical Rockets’ drive as the first quarter came to a close. Martel was a key cog in stopping an early rushing attack led by Tristan Evavold’s 12 carries for 93 yards. Gavin Pederson also anchored the defense with a team-high nine tackles, followed by eight each from Dallen Ernst and Landon Blaufuss.
Despite losing Colin Roberts to a knee injury and seeing offensive dynamo and linebacker Cameron Nieto miss time with a sore elbow, the Breckenridge defense rallied together to shut out the Rockets for the second time this season.
“Our defense stepped up. They had to,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We couldn’t find our rhythm offensively. When we get nicked up, it just seems to trickle down to the other guys. Our defense was fantastic, however, and they won the game for us. That’s what you have to hang your hat on at this time of the year. It doesn’t matter if you win pretty or you win ugly, it’s just about the win.”
Blaufuss bullied the Rockets on both sides of the line. At one point, the junior blocked his assignment 15-plus yards up the sideline and drove him into the ground. Blaufuss came clean off the edge on a fourth and 17 play to swallow the quarterback with a crushing sack that sealed the final outcome.
“I knew they were going to pass because it was a long, end-of-game down. I just wanted to get off the ball quick and get after the quarterback,” Blaufuss said. “I just beat my guy off the edge and there was no running back in the backfield.”
Sanchez made two key tackles on fourth-down plays to upend Underwood. The junior missed most of the 2021 baseball season with a hip injury and suffered his share of bumps and bruises throughout this football season. He’s back, however, and has touchdowns in consecutive games for a 5-4 Cowboys squad that hopes to upset undefeated Ottertail Central this Saturday at 2 p.m. in Battle Lake, Minnesota.
“Now that he’s healthy, we need him to stay healthy,” Fredericksen said of Sanchez. “He can be a playmaker. He’s a great player and we need him. Ultimately, he can do some great things for us on the defensive and offensive side. We just need to find ways to get him the ball.”
The Breckenridge defense got plenty of help from its playmaker in the secondary, Gavin Snyder. The senior came up with a leaping interception along the sideline and later sniffed out a pitch play, knocking the running back out of bounds at the half-yard line and knocking the wind out of himself in the process.
Breckenridge has a tall task facing them in the undefeated OTC Bulldogs. The Cowboys lost their season opener to OTC, 22-8, but had multiple chances to score inside the 5-yard line which resulted in an interception and a lost fumble.
“We’ve got nothing to lose, no expectations. We’re gonna play loose,” Fredericksen said. “It’s a rivalry game, so naturally there will be some gumption behind it. They’re the No. 1 team, we’re the No. 4 seed. We haven’t necessarily clicked, but if we do, we’re going to be a pretty tough out.”
