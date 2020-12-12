Swenson named ISU Director of Athletic Performance

On Thursday, Dec. 3, former Breckenridge Cowboy Ryan Swenson was named the Director of Athletic Performance for the Illinois State University football team.
Swenson graduated from Breckenridge in 2008 and was a three-sport athlete during his time there, playing basketball, football, & track. He went on to run track at North Dakota State University. While Swenson was at NDSU, he worked in the strength and conditioning department working with specifically the football team and women’s basketball team. After spending time with the Bison, he then spent a year at the University of North Dakota where he was a volunteer graduate assistant for the football and swimming teams.
Since Swenson has been at Illinois State since 2013, he has earned his Masters Degree in physiology, served as the first assistant for the Redbirds football and men’s basketball teams and has even implemented year-round training programs for the swimming & diving team. Swenson was even a part of the training resumine for the soccer, track & field and volleyball team.
The big piece of athletics is the people you are able to work with,” Swenson said. “All of those experiences have helped shape who I am as a coach, who I am as a person, kind of giving me the tools to form my own coaching philosophy and style and they’ve kind of taught me how to interact with athletes, pushed them to try and reach their best and obviously.”
Swenson mentions how all of the programs were very athlete centered.
“The transition from student athlete experience to internship experience at NDSU, I think being an athlete previously helped me understand the expectation that’s put on student athletes,” Swenson said. “I think that helped that I didn’t have to learn that what is expected in that program.”
The internships and programs that Swenson has been a part of helped shape his career in the sports performance industry. Swenson’s experience as an athlete has given him a chance to relate to some of the expectations and goals that are set for those athletes because of his extraordinary experience working with athletes throughout his time at NDSU, North Dakota and ISU.
Swenson’s promotion comes in the wake of long-time Director of Strength and Conditioning Jim Lathrop retiring from ISU after a 40-year career in collegiate strength and conditioning.
“He gave me my first opportunity as a full-time grad assistant,” Swenson said. “He’s taught myself and everyone that’s worked with him so much about the profession, about x’s and o’s, but also how to interact with people, and just how to treat people and to make sure that everyone is taken care of.”
Swenson mentioned how he’s spent a ton of time with Lathrop, whether it was practices, or morning walks before games, he was always there for the rest of the team. He looks to maintain a connection with Lathrop and he looks forward to reaching out to him and communicating with him during his retirement and hopes to continues his relationship with Lathrop. Although he was a big part of Swenson’s career, there is a long list of people that Swenson would like to thank for his career.
“All of the coaches I’ve been fortunate to work with whether I was a player or whether I was working with them as a part of their staff,” Swenson said. “It impacted me one way or another... there’s so many people that have helped me along the journey, and I’m so fortunate to have as many people as I did along the journey who are willing to help and talk.”
Swenson is also a certified strength and conditioning coach, conditioning specialist, and a certified exercise physiologist with a certification in CPR as well. The Redbirds football team will kick off their season on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Northern Iowa.
