Swimmers dive in at Davies

Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team athletes competed at Fargo Davies the weekend of Nov. 20-21. It was a fun meet with both the high school girls and boys together in between their seasons, following the girls high school state meet and the start of the boys high school season.
We continued to see time drops and improved technique. All athletes placed in the top 10 with several earning medals in top three spots. Friday night was the IMX challenge where athletes swam a 50 in each of the four strokes for a combined 200 individual medley time. Saturday and Sunday they returned for individual swims.
Mike Dozak, age 7, led the way by picking up five medals over the weekend, all were state qualifying times. Friday, Dozak placed second in the 50 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle. Saturday, he picked up a second place in the 100 freestyle and 25 backstroke. Sunday, he took second in the 50 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle, 25 fly and 50 backstroke.
Gabe Dozak, age 11, swam Friday and placed 13th in the 50 breaststroke, 16th in the 50 freestyle and backstroke, and 17th in the 50 fly. Gabe Dozak came back Saturday ready to swim, placing third in the 200 backstroke, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 individual medley. Sunday, he grabbed fifth in the 200 breaststroke, sixth in the 200 freestyle, and seventh in the 200 individual medley.
Harry Ockhart, age 12, joined us Saturday and picked up a second place medal in the 50 breaststroke, eighth place in the 100 freestyle, and 11th in the 100 individual medley. Mariah Hought, age 12, also swam well Saturday, grabbing seventh place in 50 freestyle, eighth in 50 backstroke and ninth in 50 breaststroke. These four swimmers joined for a freestyle relay, each swimming a personal best time to place fifth.
Ellie Hendrickson, age 13, swam well Friday for sixth place in 50 backstroke, eighth place in 50 freestyle, and ninth place in 50 fly — all state-qualifying times. Hendrickson added a 12th-place finish in 50 breaststroke. She returned strong Sunday with nice time drops for four in 200 freestyle, fifth in 100 backstroke, and fifth in 200 individual medley.
Maddy Beyer, age 14, competed well Friday, placing 11th in 50 breaststroke, 13th in both 50 fly and 50 backstroke, and 14th in 50 freestyle. Beyer returned Sunday with significant time drops, to place fourth in 200 breaststroke, sixth in 200 individual medley and eighth in 200 backstroke.
Sydni Roberts, age 15, dove in Friday to pick up second in 50 breaststroke, third in 50 fly and backstroke. Roberts came back Sunday to grab a third place medal in 200 freestyle, adding fourth in 200 individual medley and sixth in 100 fly — all state-qualifying times.
Popi Miranowski, age 15, joined us Sunday, improving her 200 individual medley for ninth place, grabbing 10th in 200 freestyle and eighth in 100 backstroke.
The team will send swimmers to Moorhead High School for a meet Dec. 5.
