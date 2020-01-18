In the world of junior college athletics, it’s rare to have a player on a roster for more than two years. Due to a variety of reasons, including both good and bad luck, North Dakota State College of Science has three players who are in their third season with the program. Along with the trio of third-year players, another sophomore is in his third year of college sports and one freshman could return for a third year next season.
“We kind of look at it on an individual basis as what’s best for the student-athlete. The circumstances just lined up with this group to give us a lot of guys who’ve had a year off,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said.
Here’s a look at the Wildcats who have benefited from three years of college sports or could stick around for a third year.
Noble Cooper
Noble Cooper started his career at another junior college, but decided to transfer when he realized NDSCS would be a better fit. He joined the program halfway through their 2017-18 season and was part of the team despite not being able to suit up any games.
Cooper’s coming out party was last season as he led Science in scoring with 15.3 points per game. His efficiency was outstanding with shooting splits of 52 percent of field goals, 44 percent on 3-pointers and 84 percent from the free-throw line. Cooper is the leading scorer for Science once again this year with 15.8 points per game on similar shooting efficiency. He already has his destination picked out for his junior season at Idaho State.
“It obviously worked out for Noble because he got a Division I scholarship for next year,” Engen said. “That’ll make it a little easier for him to graduate and get things done in the classroom.”
Marquis Holloman
The same season Cooper joined the Wildcats, Marquis Holloman was in the starting lineup. The freshman was the team’s go-to defender and he rejoined the starting rotation as a sophomore the following year. His second year was derailed by a fractured wrist, allowing him to sit out the year with a medical redshirt.
Holloman primarily comes off the bench for the Cats now, but has started six games. He’s still one of their best defenders.
Momo Kone
Mohamed “Momo” Kone is the lone player to have a true redshirt in his first year on campus.
“To be honest, he needed some extra work in the classroom and we thought it would be in his best interest to get that extra work his first year and step away from basketball. That’s why that decision was made,” Engen said.
After being kept off the court his first year, Kone made a splash in his freshman season. The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native started at the point for Science and averaged 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. More important than his numbers was his leadership skill, which has carried over to his sophomore campaign. The sophomore already has at least one offer to play at the next level next season.
"I think it’s worked out for Momo, because he’s got a chance to graduate here in the spring and he’s really bettered himself in a lot of different areas,” Engen said.
Diang Gatluak
Like Holloman, Diang Gatluak was forced to sit out most of his first season at Science with an injury after a pair of games.
“(Gatluak) had a meniscus tear in his knee so he got a medical hardship,” Engen said.
Now in his first year taking the court for Science, Gatluak has carved out a spot as a stretch-four. The freshman has started a handful of games and makes his impact felt with his 3-point shooting and his high-energy play on both ends.
“Diang Gatluak, I’m not positive he’s going to come back next year. He might transfer on,” Engen said. “We’ll see the way his season ends and what kind of offers he might have. I’m guessing it’s somewhat probable that he might want to return and better himself another year.”
Damien Gordon
Another stretch-four suiting up for Science, Damien Gordon wasn’t even playing basketball when he started his first year of college. The now sophomore was a wide receiver who redshirted at Southwest Minnesota State.
The 6-foot-4 forward was a key player off the bench for the Wildcats last season and has started more than half of the team’s games this year. He’s upped his scoring to 9.5 points per game and has proven himself as a knockdown shooter from deep.
The extra seasons within the program has left Science with a sophomore class of eight players. The veteran group has the Wildcats off to a 14-3 record and a 2-1 start to the conference season. Their experience and familiarity with the program could pay off in a big way when they hit the postseason.
