Ten Cowboys earn district, section awards

This fall, the Breckenridge football team won its second Section 6A Championship since 2020 and made its first state tournament appearance since the 2008 season. The 2022 Cowboys were well-represented in the Midwest Blue District, landing a number of players on the honors list. District Player of the Year awards were given to Landon Blaufuss (Defensive Lineman), Alex Tschakert (Linebacker) and Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson (Special Teams).
Eriksson, a foreign exchange student from Sweden, earned Special Teams MVP with his kickoff power and accuracy on point-after attempts. Eriksson made 25 consecutive PATs and kicked a crucial 30-yard field to help Breckenridge beat West Central Area and a season long 38-yard field vs. Pelican Rapids.
Blaufuss, a finalist for Daily News Fall Sports Athlete of the Year, was named Most Valuable Defensive Lineman after racking up four sacks and 70-plus tackles for the Cowboy defense.
Tschakert, a hybrid defender, was named Most Valuable Linebacker after recovering four fumbles for Breckenridge. The senior was also a flash on the special teams unit, stopping returners in their tracks and weaving traffic to make high-speed tackles.
Blaufuss and Gavin Pederson (running back/linebacker) were each named to the All-District Team, while Tschakert, Dallen Ernst, Alex Sanchez and Eriksson were honorable mentions.
The Cowboys secured nine spots on the Section 6A awards list. Blaufuss, Pederson, Ernst, Sanchez, Tschakert and Paul Armitage made the All-Section Team. Bailey Evans, Alex Martel and Eli Butts were honorable mentions.
Armitage ran for 268 yards in the section quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to make a late push for all-section recognition.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.