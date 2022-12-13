Ten Cowboys earn district, section awards

This fall, the Breckenridge football team won its second Section 6A Championship since 2020 and made its first state tournament appearance since the 2008 season. The 2022 Cowboys were well-represented in the Midwest Blue District, landing a number of players on the honors list. District Player of the Year awards were given to Landon Blaufuss (Defensive Lineman), Alex Tschakert (Linebacker) and Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson (Special Teams).

Eriksson, a foreign exchange student from Sweden, earned Special Teams MVP with his kickoff power and accuracy on point-after attempts. Eriksson made 25 consecutive PATs and kicked a crucial 30-yard field to help Breckenridge beat West Central Area and a season long 38-yard field vs. Pelican Rapids.



