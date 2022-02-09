Tensaie makes 100th three in 86-54 NDSCS win

Ivane “The Torch” Tensaie surpassed 100 threes on the season Monday, Feb, 7. as the North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team defeated the Lake Region State College Royals, 86-54, at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton.
“Ivane is one of the easiest kids I’ve ever coached. Her greatest strength is her steadiness. Her head never drops, she’s consistent daily, she practices as hard as she plays in games and she’s an unbelievably great teammate,” NDSCS Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. “On top of that, her skillset is seen on the floor. In my opinion, she may be the best player to ever come through North Dakota State College of Science. Just her overall prowess as far as scoring and her ability to lead this team is exactly why she has 14 Division I offers.”
Tensaie finished with 22 points and six assists. Ambah Kowcun led the Wildcats with 25 points on a 52% shooting night for the team which included a 28-12 first quarter where the Australian teamed up with Tensaie for 22 combined points. Consecutive and-ones by Kowcun stretched the lead to 30 early in the second half.
NDSCS overpowered Lake Region with a 43-29 advantage on the boards, led by eight from Maile Hunt. The 6’4” center towered over the Royals, reaching to the treetops for rebounds and finishing the first half with six boards (four offensive) and six points.
“Maile was really, really good. I thought that was probably the best she’s played in a month,” Jacobson said. “She’s really athletic for being 6’4” and she moves really well. When she puts forth that kind of effort and she’s aggressive with the ball, she becomes a real threat. She kind of propelled us there in the first half.”
Brooke Peters was also a force on the glass, pulling down seven boards and scoring nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from downtown.
“As we keep going, the emphasis defensively against us will be on Ambah and Ivane. They’re still going to get theirs, but if we can have a third kid making shots that’s going to be huge for us,” Jacobson said. “Brooke has proven she can do that, especially as of late, doing a great job on limited opportunities. Nadia Post can do a little bit of that, too, and even A’Iyana Jones with her speed, that really adds a different dynamic for us. Our role players are some of the best in our league and need to continue that.”
NDSCS shot 52% overall, knocking down 11 threes and converting 13 of 18 free-throw attempts in a promising offensive performance.
“We hadn’t scored 80 points in about a month. We’ve gone through some things, whether it’s some sickness or just hitting a little wall with having nine freshmen,” Jacobson said. “People forget this is the junior college level, it’s not a group of juniors and seniors, it’s young kids. The kids were excited throughout the game, our feet were light and you could tell. Our key is scoring the ball. We do a nice job defensively, but when we’re scoring, it doesn’t really matter what anyone does.”
