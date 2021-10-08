Breckenridge keeps barreling over opponents in 2021. Perham, Minnesota, became the Cowgirls’ latest victim Thursday, Sept. 7 in a 3-1 Cowgirls home win. Coach Margaret Wilson’s squad ran its record to 20-0 by set scores of 25-13, 24-26, 25-13 and 25-20.
Breckenridge scored eight straight points to begin the match, led by junior Abby Johnson. The outside hitter reeled off four aces on her way to a school record of 10 aces in a single match. Johnson bested the previous mark of nine aces set by Camryn Kaehler in 2020. Johnson also holds the career record for Breckenridge with north of 150 aces.
Johnson recorded a triple-double in the match with 10 aces, 13 kills and 17 digs. Kaehler was also a driving force with a game-high 21 kills and 13 digs.
Breckenridge faded hard in set two, blowing a 21-16 lead and allowing perham to tie the match.
“The match was kind of a rollercoaster. We were up in the second set and couldn’t finish,” Wilson said. “We were down six (points) again in the fourth set. We had to work hard, come back and find our offense again.”
Late in a contentious set four, Addie Twidwell subbed in and had a monstrous stretch up front. The towering junior scored five points to free Breckenridge from an 18-18 tie.
“Addie swung a little more confidently in that fourth set,” Wilson said. “She kind of has an offspeed hit, but she’s tall enough to get up and over the block and she scores on that."
Sophie Larson dropped a short ace over the net and Johnson connected on a blistering kill during an impressive late-set spark to put Perham away. Breckenridge continues to build on the best regular season in school history, but the Cowgirls know it’s not time to take their collective foot off the gas pedal.
“We need to focus. We need to stay strong and compete every set,” Wilson said. “We can’t expect to just walk all over teams. We have a target on our back. Everyone wants to beat an undefeated team, especially this late in the season.”
Carcie Materi shouldered the load from an assists standpoint, tallying 26 of them and adding 12 digs. Ana Erickson served up three aces, while Larson, Materi and Riley Finkral each recorded at least one. Finkral led the way at Libero with 24 digs.
Breckenridge has 50 set wins to just eight set losses in 2021. Dating back to the start of last year’s shortened campaign, the Cowgirls boast a mind-blowing 32-1 record. Several individual records have fallen during the historic run.
Breckenridge has three regular season matches and one invitational tournament left on its schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.