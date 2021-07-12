Thank you Daily News

Since I was five years old, my dream has always been to work in sports. From going to San Diego Padres baseball games with my grandpa as a kid, to witnessing the Anaheim Ducks and Teemu Selanne win a Stanley Cup in 2007, I have always wanted to work in sports. Watching Scott Van Pelt and Stuart Scott on SportsCenter in grade school made me want to pursue a position in the sports industry and get involved with not only journalism, but in sports and television. I will be leaving the Daily News after 10 and a half months of living out my dream as a sports reporter, to pursue broadcast opportunities.
Seeing the sports industry evolves over time, I've been very blessed to work with some of the best in the industry. From everyone I've worked with in student media at the University of Arizona, to my friends and colleagues at NBC 7 San Diego, thank you. To my Editor Carrie McDermott and Publisher Tara Klostreich, thank you for the opportunity to work in my first sports journalism position out of college, and thank you for giving me the opportunity live out my childhood dream. I've been very blessed to have my first job as a sports reporter in a community like this.
To all of the athletes I covered, to all of the coaches and volunteers around the community, thank you for the opportunity to cover your team's game or feature your team's most polarizing athletes. To all of the athletic and activities directors in the community, Stu Engen, Mike McCall and Chad Fredericksen, thank you for the opportunity to allow this publication to cover your teams in this community. It was a privilege to live out my childhood dream and I'm proud to call North Dakota home.
I definitely will miss all my friends I've made and people I called family here. This was a great growing opportunity for me to be a part of this community and get my feet wet in the industry for the first time. I'm very thankful for everyone who has mentored me over the years as a student and as a journalist, including former Sports Editor Turner Blaufuss who helped me settle into this community and took me under his wing for the last 10 and a half months. My time may have been short, but the memories I made here will live on forever, and for that I'm forever grateful.
Like Tara Klostreich would always tell us, "Thank you for all that you do." Well Breckenridge and Wahpeton, thank you for all that you did for me on this journey. You taught me how to persevere, be resilient, how to enjoy the good times and learn from the hard times. This is only the first step to hopefully a long career in the industry, and I'm excited to share my next adventure with everyone on social media. Thank you Breckenridge, thank you Wahpeton. You will forever be home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.