Thank you for an unforgettable summer

I spent three seasons playing American Legion Baseball for Breckenridge Post 53. Those years brought mixed memories competing against Wahpeton Post 20 — good ones, like stealing home plate in our home opener — and bad ones, like getting dragged on the Fourth of July later that season by the 2012 Central Plains Championship team.
Before joining Daily News just over two years ago, I didn’t envision reaching across the river in my sports coverage. The Breckenridge sports scene was my livelihood, and still is in many ways. This summer, I traveled over 3,000 miles and covered 35 Wahpeton baseball games while filming for the upcoming “Boys of Summer” documentary.
The experience brought me closer to the game than I’ve been in a decade. Even after coaching Breckenridge baseball for eight seasons, it was a different dynamic interacting with coaches and players when you’re behind the lens and a welcomed guest of your once-rival.
I began the summer as a wall fly, capturing footage from the fence lines and taking mental notes of the different traits that make Wahpeton a special program. As the season stretched on, I started filming from the dugout, but never the home dugout at John Randall Field — superstition is quite real in the baseball world.
Now, following 40 games and a state championship encore, co-director Madison Nelson-Gira and myself will unpack countless hours of footage and undergo the difficult task of choosing which moments make their way into the documentary. The Wahpeton Post 20 Tournament, the Battle of Omaha, eight playoff games and a nightly dog fight in the east region — I am very grateful to have a front row seat and capture it all on camera for the community.
I guess the point of this article is to thank a bunch of generous individuals for welcoming me into the Wahpeton clubhouse during a historic season. There’s been so many contributors to the production process of the first-ever Daily News documentary, so I apologize in advance if I forget to highlight a name or two. I won’t forget the figurative handshake you all gave me, however, when I decided to take a leap of faith and go all-in on this project.
Madison Nelson-Gira - "Boys of Summer" co-director
Nelson-gira is the first one on this list for good reason. He’s the biggest contributor to the “Boys of Summer” on a day-to-day basis. The amount of hours Nelson-Gira has reserved for this project is a testament to his passion for Post 20 and filmmaking. He’s certainly not doing it for the money (we aren’t getting rich anytime soon), but the documentarian will make it big someday because of his absurd talent and one-of-one personality. We’ve spoken on a near-daily basis for the past three months and I’ve gained a teammate and a friend along the way.
Noah Clooten - Daily News intern
When Clooten started his North Dakota Newspaper Association internship this past winter, I fully expected the Wahpeton sophomore to be writing stories. As it turns out, he didn’t have the time or the desire to pen articles. So be it, we doubled down on his strengths of photo and video editing to elevate our sports coverage. Clooten spent 100 hours, much of which on the documentary, flying his drone through the night skies to give Post 20 fans a cinematic view they will surely enjoy. As the summer waned on, Clooten became a powerhouse behind the camera and I began substituting his footage in place of mine — the future is bright for the young creator.
Chris Kappes - Wahpeton Post 20 head coach
Success starts with the frontman. Kappes was always on the ball and provided information as soon as he received it — scheduling, stats, travel information, etc. He was readily available over the phone to discuss his team’s performance, for better or for worse.
He never let Post 20 become distracted by the cameras and the social media hype surrounding the documentary. Kappes urged the boys to accept the added pressure from day one and respond to it by returning a state title back to Wahpeton. When I brought my Breck Sports Talk partner Tanner Werner to Omaha to watch Wahpeton play, Kappes made sure we had tickets with the team to the College World Series game on Werner's birthday.
Post 20 assistant coaches Steve Hockert and Mike Schroeder deserve a thank you as well.
Joe Schreiner - 3 Borders Sports Network broadcaster
Not only did Schreiner step up with the first “Grand Slam” sponsorship via 3 Borders Sports Network, he gave us permission to use his game calls in the documentary and visited with Nelson-Gira in key interviews to be featured in the film. Schreiner is the president of the Wahpeton Baseball Association and, without his dedication, John Randall wouldn’t be the beautiful ballpark it is today.
Will Uhlich - Post 20 alumni/parent/coach
We haven’t interviewed Uhlich yet, but we will. He’s been entrenched in Wahpeton baseball as a player, coach and fan for the majority of his life. Along with sponsoring the film through Thrivent, Uhlich is quick to drop useful knowledge and history of the team whenever he sees our film crew. Uhlich is an “OG” of the Post 20 program, as the youngsters would describe.
James McCarty and Jason Denman - WDAY radio
The dynamic duo of AM 970 WDAY Prime Time Sports, McCarty and Denman provided a platform for Nelson-Gira and I to preview the documentary. Those soundbites add a glorious touch to the film, and we owe the radio team a big thank you for reaching across platforms to share our project with the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Andrew Zimmel - KBMW Sports Director
Zimmel, the KBMW Sports Director who recently published a book on broadcasting, also offered up his calls to be used in the documentary. He traveled to Omaha and did his thing on the microphone, giving Post 20 fans some exciting audio to pair with three big victories.
Post 20 Parents and Players
You know who you are. A group of parents who raised disciplined and driven baseball players, who are often complimented for their respectful character off the field. Post 20 families have been instrumental in providing past photos for the documentary, and we have something special in the works to highlight their favorite players.
Last, but certainly not least, the players. Thank you for letting a Post 53 alumni infiltrate (only kidding) your dugout for a season. I played second base in my career, but couldn’t pass up the chance to shag fly balls during Wahpeton’s final regular season practice. My arm almost fell off and most of the hits sailed over my head (or over the fence), but it was cool to jog around John Randall. Thank you for signing sponsorship baseballs, and for the infinite amount of movie posters you’ll be signing for starry-eyed kids at the eventual movie premiere.
Sponsorship Team
To our sponsorship team, this project never would’ve gained traction without your help. It is reassuring to see this level of community support and I hope this film is a springboard to more blockbuster video projects for Wahpeton, Breckenridge and North Dakota State College of Science sports.
Grand Slam Sponsors — 3 Borders Sports Network, Circle of Nations/Wahpeton Indian School, Red River Valley & Western Railroad and City of Wahpeton.
Home Run Sponsors - Thrivent, Chahinkapa Zoo
Clubhouse Sponsors - L&M Busy Bee’s Daycare, Giants Snacks, Minn-Kota Ag Products, Schmitty’s, Valley Beet Service, WCCO/ContiTech USA
Dugout Sponsors - Robinson Builders LLC., Cook Chiropractic, Breck Sports Talk, Melissa & Matt Biever family, Ashley Fliflet & Justin Riveland, Steve & Tori Hockert family, Chris & Danette Kappes family, Tim & Dana Kappes family, Wayne & Mary Kappes, Tara & Glenn Klostreich, Kevin & Jennifer Lynch family, Jacy & Whitney Rabbithead, Mike & Susan Rittenour family, Wyatt & Melissa Sundquist family, Amy Thielen family, Jay & Andrea Thimjon, Will & Barb Uhlich, Bob & Kim Wanek, Janie Wanek
Thank you to Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich and General Manager Diana Hermes for their consistent efforts on this project.