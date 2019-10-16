When I was a sophomore in high school, I decided I wanted to get my feet wet in the world of sports journalism. It was my first time having my photo taken for our annual football cards and I introduced myself to then sports editor, Scott Sorum.
I was a lot more shy around people I didn’t know when I was 16, but Scott had a knack for being easy to talk to. Years of conducting interviews probably helped him out in that area, but I’m sure he was like that before he took the sports editor job.
I assumed I was just going to be doing some write-ups on my own that he would critique and I’d never actually see my name in print, but he wanted me to jump right in when winter came around. Despite my nervousness, he pushed me to give it a shot and I’m forever grateful for that.
Scott lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 15 surrounded by family and friends. As I thought about my time spent under his wing, I realized how lucky I was to have a mentor who took time out of his busy schedule to teach me how to be a sports reporter. Not only that, but I was also thankful we had some time to catch up when he moved back to town.
Whenever my friends and I would play disc golf at the course in Breckenridge, there was a pretty good chance we’d run into Scott walking his dog, Molly. I’d take a break from my round to chat and we’d swap stories comparing our time working the sports desk. Few people in our lives could relate to the topics we covered like the grind of a hectic winter sports schedule, the early mornings spent typing a story before sending it off to press or keeping both sides of the river happy (even though we’d still have a few people complaining that we favored our hometown of Breckenridge). I knew what I was getting into when I took the job and that’s because he never sugarcoated it when we worked together.
Even though he’d tell me some of the downsides of the position, he also opened my eyes to why I wanted to stay on this career path. I remember him helping me with my first game stories. He’d make corrections and then would drive to my school to drop it off at the office so I could look it over and see what I needed to improve. It was always positive feedback, even if there were changes made.
He taught me to keep the opinions out and save those for the columns. It sounds like a no-brainer, but I actually didn’t know that. I remember being especially nervous for the first one I ever wrote, but I was relieved when he said we’d co-write it. He was the leadoff that set me up with an introduction and I came in to close it out with a bunch of crazy opinions on the Minnesota Vikings. I’m scared to go back and read how bad it was, but Scott never made me change something in a story if I really liked it.
I also did my first feature under his guidance, which became my favorite type of story to write. He even came along to my first feature interview and showed me how the pros do it. I remember wanting to just do it on a person’s athletic career, but the player started talking about his personal life. I asked him if we were supposed to write about stuff that didn’t happen on a court and he said I should try writing about what made the player unique, even if it wasn’t sports related. It’s about the people.
I’m extremely lucky for the job I have. It’s been an incredible experience covering sports teams in my hometown area and I owe it to my first mentor for not only giving me the confidence to print something with my name on it, but for showing me how to do the job right. Thanks for everything, Scott.
