The Houston Astros will face the Minnesota Twins in this year's American League Wildcard Series. This team faced significant punishments for allegedly sign-stealing during the 2017 postseason.
Some of the punishments they received for using a device to steal signs during the 2017 postseason was their Manager A.J. Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman were all suspended for a year with Hinch and Luhnow getting eventually fired. This team stole signs from other teams and won a championship with no players getting punished.
They lost first and second-round draft picks over the next two years and the $5 million fine is a slap on the wrist. This team should not even be playing in the postseason and there's multiple reasons for this. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was a shortened 60-game season and it is an expanded playoff format with 16 postseason teams instead of 10.
The team also embarrassed themselves entirely too much this season and looked dreadful doing so. From the Joe Kelly incident with the Dodgers, to the incident with Alex Cintrón against the Oakland Athletics, the team has looked like a complete embarrassment. It seems like that they have lost their dignity and it has never looked worse for this franchise. There was even reports with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred having a problem with the Astros culture.
The Astros also finished 29-31 which was tied for the worst record in this year's postseason. They finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak and finished with the second-worst road record in Major League Baseball.
The Twins have the best record at home this season. This should be a mismatch and the Twins should handle this Astros team in the best-of-three series, making their 2017 championship look like one of the most tainted and fraudulent championships we have ever seen in Major League Baseball history. Stealing signs breaks the integrity of the game and makes the sport look like a joke. The players that were cheating should have been punished in the first place so that this can save them the embarrassment of what we saw from them this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.