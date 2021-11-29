It may not be the result Breckenridge-Wahpeton wanted, but the Blades are back in town. The boys hockey team lost its home opener Saturday, Nov. 27 to Bagley/Fosston, Minnesota, by a score of 8-2 at Harry and Ella Stern Arena.
Penalty kill was the downfall for the home squad, as the Flyers went 3-of-5 on power play opportunities. The Blades drew four penalties, but capitalized only once on the short-handed Flyers when Josh Hofman tied the game at 1-1 with a first period goal that was assisted by Nick Zach and Jace Johanson. Hofman, eighth grade, is one of many young contributors that figure to improve the program as the season progresses. Trey Vogelbacher, freshman, scored the Blades’ second goal of the contest on an even-strength snipe that was assisted by Jack Rittenour in the third period.
“I was actually pleased with how our kids battled. A lot of the stuff that went wrong, I think it can be corrected yet this season,” Blades Head Coach Adam Wiertzema said. “Trey is another young kid who plays on our top two lines. I think he’s also a quarterback in football, so he’s a pretty smart player. Hofman also drew a penalty shot in the game, which was good to see.”
Noah Pfeiff was the only goaltender deployed by Breckenridge-Wahpeton. The senior recorded 24 saves in his first action in quite some time. He did not play last season.
“Considering that he didn’t play a game last year, I thought Noah played very well,” Wiertzema said.
The Blades hit the road Tuesday, Nov. 30 to face Willmar, Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Coverage of the game will run in Thursday’s edition of Daily News.
