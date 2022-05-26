The boys are back in town: Bucks battle in 5-4 loss

Wednesday, May 25, marked the beginning of summer baseball in the Twin Towns Area, as the Breckenridge Bucks played their inaugural amateur baseball game at Cowboy Field. Breckenridge dropped its season and home opener to the Carlos Cougars, 5-4.
“A little bit of rust, but overall it was a great night,” Bucks Manager Kevin Hiedeman said. “There was a good crowd and it was a great baseball game that went right down to the wire. You couldn’t have asked for anything more other than a win.”
The town ball team is largely a collection of recent stars from Breckenridge High School and Post 53 American Legion, along with some foundational pieces from earlier years. The elder statesman is Erik Hiedeman, 29, former Minnesota Lakes Conference MVP. The shortstop batted leadoff Wednesday, running the count full on two separate occasions and depositing an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“I haven’t played in three years, but it’s kind of like riding a bike,” he joked.
Those quality at bats were few and far between, as the Bucks struck out 12 times. For many players, it was their first time swinging a wood bat, a completely different feel and contact point.
“We had 12 strikeouts. I think Jack (Hiedeman) was the only kid that didn’t strike out,” Kevin Hiedeman said. “Brayden Wahl looked good offensively, Erik looked good in the leadoff spot with a base hit, an RBI and two walks.”
Wahl is a player with two years of pine tar practice at North Dakota State College of Science. The slugging outfielder missed the entirety of the 2022 college season with a broken arm. He batted third in the lineup Wednesday, spoiling Devan Swerman’s no-hit bid in the fourth inning with an infield single up the middle. The two are teammates at NDSCS.
Wahl hit a sawed-off single between the pitcher’s mound and third base later in the contest, then doubled to begin the bottom of the ninth. He was thrown out attempting to stretch that two-bagger into a triple, but when the dust settled, he was 3 for 5 in a promising performance.
Mitch Porter drew the start on opening day, keeping Breckenridge ahead through seven innings. The Concordia College junior was dynamite, striking out 12, walking one and allowing five hits. Porter tossed 119 pitches, 76 of them for strikes. His ability to change speeds was on full display, as Carlos kept lunging forward on some awkwards swings. He left the game with a 3-1 lead and it appeared the Bucks would slam the door.
“Mitch pitched great, Tommy (Hiedeman) did an awesome job behind the plate and Cooper Yaggie played really good defense (at second base),” Kevin Hiedeman said. “We stranded 10 runners and only had six hits. That was kind of the difference in the game, other than some really bad luck in the eighth.”
Caden Barta was on the receiving end of those bad bounces when he came in to pitch the eighth. Weak contact put two Cougars on base, and a 50/50 call on a hit down the first base line was ruled fair, giving Carlos a two-run lead.
“They had a swinging bunt on a bang-bang play and then another one for a hit,” Kevin Hiedeman said.
Westley Johnson came on in the ninth for Breckenridge. After walking the first two batters he faced, Johnson picked off a runner at second and struck out another to end the threat. Following Wahl’s aggressive baserunning that got him hosed at third, the Bucks went quiet in the bottom half of the inning and the lights went out on Cowboy Field with a 5-4 loss.
With the Breckenridge bats laboring, there’s no guarantee that Wahl would’ve scored from second base. Most importantly for the right fielder, his arm felt fine and he picked up pitches with ease after missing his past 27 games following a hit-by-pitch in spring training.
“It’s a little bit out of shape still, but overall it felt good,” Wahl said.
The Bucks have two more home games this week at 7:30 p.m. Friday vs. Detroit Lakes and 3 p.m. Sunday vs. Dent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.