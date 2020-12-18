The comeback kids have arrived

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Wahpeton Huskies basketball team came back from a 15 point deficit in the second half to defeat Fargo South 77-75 to earn their first win of the season.
“That’s a great EDC (Eastern Dakota Conference) win for this team.” Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
The team was down 43-33 at half time and Ralph thought that his team was okay going into the locker room.
“I thought we settled for stuff in the first half,” Ralph said. “I didn’t think we played very well, and we were only down 10.”
Ralph told his players to settle down, stop jacking up shots right away and to start getting good shots up and a rhythm.
The second half opened up for the Huskies letting Fargo South go on a 5-0 run to make it 48-33 with just over 16 minutes left. After Ralph called a timeout, the rally started for the Huskies.
The biggest difference for the Huskies was senior guard Bridger Hansen stepping up during the comeback. Hansen put up 20 points after finishing with 0 points and just five minutes played in the first game.
Dez Munezero continued to be reliable for the Huskies as he shot 10 for 17 totaling 24 points and adding seven rebounds to his total. He even got a steal on one of the last possessions of the game and called a timeout to seal the win for the Huskies. That was not planned as Munezero showed great basketball awareness calling a timeout that they had.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 19, the Huskies play Devils Lake and look to start a winning streak in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
